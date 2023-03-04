Can’t help wondering where those railroad tracks would take me

“Why Alaska?”

That’s a question I regret not pursuing deeper with my dad.

Dad wanted to pack us up and move to Alaska. My sister and I were very young. Dad was convincing and we were headed north. Got as far as Mom’s brother’s place in Wisconsin. The quest ended there.

We turned back. Mom won that debate, and I’m glad. But I do wonder, what if we had followed his dream?

Lonny Cain

I think Dad saw opportunity. Perhaps adventure. He helped win a war in the Pacific, had survived fear and relished freedom.

That what if question would echo now and then. Especially when reading Jack London’s tales from Alaska or any literature that teased the wandering heart.

I’ve saved a short poem (author unknown) that mirrors my life in the 1960s, when I was figuring out the world and myself. It is titled “I Feel Restless”:

“Life is strong in me, / stronger than my size. / I want to go somewhere. / But where? / Why? / When I get where I think I want to go, / I want to go somewhere else. / But where? / Why?”

Restless. Call it what you like. I think there’s a pull that tugs at everyone. The desire to see what’s over that hill or open locked doors.

Explore and discover. I know there’s a bloody history attached to those two words, but it’s hard to ignore the magic they suggest.

It’s easy to romanticize the desire to wander, as Edna St. Vincent Millay did in her poem “Travel”:

“The railroad track is miles away, / And the day is loud with voices speaking, / Yet there isn’t a train goes by all day / But I hear its whistle shrieking.

“All night there isn’t a train goes by, / Though the night is still for sleep and dreaming, / But I see its cinders red on the sky, / And hear its engine steaming.

“My heart is warm with the friends I make, / And better friends I’ll not be knowing; / Yet there isn’t a train I wouldn’t take, / No matter where it’s going.”

Finding this poem recently stirred up memories of Dad’s crazy dream. (Was it crazy?)

Maybe such dreams are hurdles we jump in the obstacle course we call maturing.

I felt that itch Dad tried to scratch. I fantasized about saddling up a motorcycle and galloping across the country. You know ... Jack Kerouac stuff from his book “On The Road.” Or all those Corvette TV adventures on “Route 66.”

But … didn’t happen. What happened is marriage, my first born son, the Draft (another story) and journalism.

If Dad had regrets about Alaska, I never felt it. I have none, but I do connect to those poems.

There are times, while waiting for a train to rattle past, that I nestle into the steady roll and clank of metal wheels on tracks crossing my path.

And as the last car passes and grows smaller in the distance, something deep inside me wants to go with it.

