Write Team: Any plans for Christmas?

Can you believe it? There are only 300 days before Christmas. We’ve got to start making plans.

We tried something a little different for Christmas this year. Instead of buying our kids and grandkids stuff they don’t need or would ever use, we took them to a museum and water park for a couple of days. This was a non-returnable and non-refundable excursion that would spark memories for a lifetime or at least until we returned to Illinois.

My wife, “Grami” insisted on feeding everyone before we headed out on our trip. She claims to enjoy cooking for all the grandkids complete with special orders. One wants cheesy eggs. One wants dippy eggs and toast. Others want pancakes. Some with M&Ms, others with chocolate chips. Everyone must have whipped cream on their cakes because that’s how Grami spoiled them years ago. I once suggested weaning them off of whipped cream by simply not buying it anymore. There are now no fewer than three cans of whipped cream in our fridge in a variety of brands and flavors.

Grami failed right off the bat by dropping a glass on the counter that shattered into a gazillion microscopic shards. After sweeping, vacuuming then wiping with damp paper towels we both got to work on breakfast. She started cooking and I got the hell out of her way.

Once breakfast was finished Grami was judged on her execution. Nobody was actually complaining but Grami forgot the potato patties and there was not enough cheese in the aptly named cheesy eggs. I immediately started searching Google for a Grami store in Lake Geneva. They have everything there and I was in the market for a Grami 2.0 version, one who is not afraid of cheese or potatoes and a little less dependent on whipped cream.

It was snowing the day we left. Luckily we all drive a Jeep or Jeep type conveyance. There were no mishaps other than some of the crew weren’t even 10 miles from home and needed a potty break.

The clan included two adult women, three younger women, seven men of assorted sizes and her royal highness, Emma. She is 5, going on 25.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the Volo museum, our first stop. There are cars of every type and age to be admired. I had to explain to the youngest how my Batmobile was on loan for the winter. I should explain that in a future column.

Once we reached our final destination I realized none of us guys had packed any of our favorite beverages to tide us over until the women returned from the local grocery store with regular provisions. That will never happen again. Papa 2.0 will not fail.

The water park and arcade weren’t quite as relaxing as we had hoped but it still was a nice getaway. I’m not sure if we’ll do a Christmas 2.0 but we’d better start planning something soon. It’s only 300 days away.

Kevin Foster is a lifelong resident of the area. He is retired and spends his days watching birds and losing at Jeopardy!