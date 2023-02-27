Write Team: It’s a daily dependence

God miraculously rescued the Israelites after 400 years of Egyptian slavery.

As they wandered in the wilderness, on their way to the promised land, God provided food for them – manna. It fell from heaven in a wonderful display of God’s patience and provision. The Bible says it was fine as frost on the ground, like coriander seed, white, and it tasted like wafers made with honey.

Every morning they were to gather up just enough manna for that day, and no more. God was teaching them lessons on trust and obedience. He wanted them to depend on Him every day and to trust Him for the next. They didn’t have to worry about what they’d eat tomorrow. They didn’t have to store up a week’s worth of food. In fact, they were commanded not to.

Some had a difficult time trusting and obeying. They gathered more than a day’s worth. It did them no good. All the stockpiled manna “bred worms and stank.”

I’m like those men and women who had a hard time trusting God for tomorrow’s provision. I almost turned down the opportunity to be on the Write Team for another term. The thought of having to write on a deadline can be pretty stressful. I might have a good idea for one column, but coming up with a good idea for the next and the next is another story, figuratively and literally!

Some people encouraged me to get back on the Write Team. They said I had a writing gift. I don’t know about that. What I do have is a passion to tell people about my great God and that drives me along. “Should I say yes? Should I say no? What would I write about this time around?” I prayed.

All of this debate going on in my head, all of my back and forth with God, led me back to those Israelites and the lesson God tried to teach them, and obviously was trying to teach me, again. He is faithful. He will provide for the needs of His children. He is a good heavenly Father. I can make this commitment and trust my God to enable me to fulfill it.

Something I love to pray is from two verses in 2 Thessalonians Chapter 1: “To this end we always pray for you, that our God may make you worthy of his calling and may fulfill every resolve for good and every work of faith by his power, so that the name of our Lord Jesus may be glorified in you, and you in him” (verses 11-12). Writing these columns is an act of faith for me and I pray with each one I write: “Lord, please give me all I need, as You have promised to do. And please glorify Your name with my words.”

A good friend and mentor, Carole Ledbetter, whom you all know, if you read this paper, says, “Walking with the risen Christ is life’s greatest adventure.” I hope you will join me on this adventure. And, by the way, I’m open to any column ideas you might have.

