Hard to go through the week without some lost and found

I enjoy listening to my wife.

The conversations are interesting. Comforting. Annnd sometimes challenging.

To be clear, she’s not talking to me. She’s talking to herself. Out loud.

I assume she does this when I am not around. But ... when I hear her chatting it feels like there’s a wider audience. That would be me. And the dog.

It’s interesting, like when she’s in the kitchen cooking and starts instructing herself on each step.

“Well, while that’s going I’ll start chopping up the vegetables.”

I do worry about the occasional “uh oh” or even worse, “Ouch!”

Lonny Cain

Her words also are comforting. She sings or hums … to herself. Even when brushing her teeth.

It’s a nice reminder of why she is special, how joy seems to bubble inside her and she shares it.

But there’s a frustrating dialogue that pops up frequently that follows a predictable pattern.

“I can’t find my sunglasses,” she announces to the room.

(“I’m shocked,” I sort of whisper. She doesn’t expect a response as she continues her analysis.)

“I don’t understand it. I just had them.”

(“I understand it,” I try not to say.)

“How could they be lost? It doesn’t make any sense.”

(“Hmm, makes sense to me,” I’m thinking.)

“They’re my favorite pair. I can’t even find the backups.”

I follow her search as I hear, “Where can they be?” float about the house.

Usually, I quickly hear, “Oh, here they are.” End of drama.

This verbal prologue does not vary much. But it gets more tense if it’s nice jewelry or a credit card or the driver’s license missing.

Then I join her conversation. Because I am The Finder. (A title that has stuck since I found a missing earring on a street corner in New York.)

I tend to get sarcastic each time.

“Why not look where it’s supposed to be?” I suggest – a quip she doesn’t think is funny. So I don’t say it as often as I want to.

I do urge her to remember the last time she had whatever in her hand. (Wherever she takes off her earrings, they are within arm’s reach.)

The first place I look for missing “plastic” is on the floor of her car or the garage. When she lost driver’s license No. 1 I found it eventually in a parking lot.

I said No. 1 because she got another license before I found it. Then license No. 2 vanished and license 1 had expired.

So a deep dive search began. There were a couple parking lots I was considering.

But she found it, kind of where it should be. She had cleaned it (something spilled in her purse) and put it in a plastic bag in the console between the car seats. Safe. And totally forgotten.

As The Finder, I was a bit upset she found the license before I did. I like the challenge, but there will be many others.

Someday we can talk about the ultimate search.

“I can’t find my other sock. Where could it be? It doesn’t make sense.”

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His PaperWork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.