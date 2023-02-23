B-List: 4 childhood classics that live up to the nostalgia

I’m a firm believer in returning.

Whether that means re-watching a movie to enjoy a commentary track, with all of its behind-the-scenes factoids, or re-watching a show to properly appreciate the subtle foreshadowing and character development ...

Or re-reading a particular book at the same time every year, to recapture the emotions it first kindled in you, or commemorate a milestone or treasured memory ...

There’s genuine comfort to be found in the familiar. Which is why – when the wider world becomes overwhelming, or the stresses of personal life weigh me down – I so often revisit old media I have loved.

But that can prove to be a double-edged sword. There are times when you pick up a book or movie from your childhood, something you remember with great warmth and genuine fondness, only to discover that

It’s actually not good. Your imagination just filled in all of the glaring plotholes, building a shallow story up into something grand, and you were too young to realize what you were consuming was the film/book equivalent of Velveeta.

It’s actually full of gross concepts: racist caricatures, bigoted ideas, slurs or false “facts.” It’s rough when a more mature evaluation reveals the shiny apple you loved is actually rotten at its core.

Soured nostalgia can leave a bitter taste in your mouth – maybe there are some things that are better left in the rosy-hued past.

However, those childhood stories that prove to be just as joyful or lustrous as you remember? Those are worth more than gold in my books. So for all of the Millennials and Gen-Xers out there, allow me to assure you yes, these four series are just as good as you remembered, and well worth a revisit in 2023, starting with:

1. “Dinotopia” by James Gurney

It feels like just about every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. And if you went through that phase in the early 90s, it was as if all of the stars and planets aligned for you as dinos filled pop culture.

On the one end, there was “Jurassic Park,” with its nightmare-inducing super intelligent velociraptors (show of hands: who else lost sleep as a wee one over that kitchen scene?)

And on the other there was “Dinotopia,” a downright dreamy fantasy about a utopian society where humans and dinosaurs lived together in harmony.

Framed as a “found footage” story – artist/author Gurney’s preface explains that what follows comes from the journal of a scientist shipwrecked on the titular island in the 1860s – with absolutely stunning paintings, “Dinotopia” is a land on par with Narnia or Middle-Earth, a fully-realized place you dream of visiting. It was quickly followed by three more fully illustrated books from Gurney, a whole series of spin-off novels by other writers and a (sadly) subpar pair of TV miniseries.

But while the spin-off stuff may have been disappointing, Gurney’s original books (“Dinotopia,” “The World Beneath,” “Journey to Chandara” and “First Flight”) are absolutely worth a re-read. The artwork, with its perfect mixture of realism and fantasy, is just as magical as you recall. And the depth of history and culture to Dinotopia itself remains deliciously evocative.

2. “Redwall” by Brian Jacques

Put a mouse in clothes, give him a sword, and I will absolutely be there with bells on. Anthropomorphized animals are a God Tier storytelling trope in my book (see also: my lifelong love for Beatrix Potter and Jill Barklem’s “Brambly Hedge” series).

And Jacques’ “Redwall” series is the high bar of the genre. Yes, some of the later books feel a little repetitive. And yes, there’s discussion to be had about Jacques’ strict determinism, how certain animal species are always bad or good, no matter how they’re treated by others.

But most of the series holds up remarkably well, even for adult readers. “Redwall” itself is a book I read every year, and the colorful characters with their regional accents – talking like a Redwall mole will always be fun – the poems and songs, the mouthwatering descriptions of the feasts and the derring-do of the heroic mice, badgers, hares and squirrels never fails to charm me.

(If you’ve never visited “Redwall” before, I highly recommend picking up the first novel or two before Netflix’s much-anticipated adaptation is released in the next year or so.)

3. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” by Lemony Snicket

The basic premise: three orphaned siblings with peculiar talents are shunted from one pseudo-parental figure to another while a conniving villain by the name of Count Olaf persistently pursues them for nefarious purposes.

If you read ASOUE as a child/teen, you probably found it funny. Between the witty wordplay, the outrageous scenarios and the long list of ill-fated adults who never failed to die or disappear just when the Baudelaire children needed them the most, there was plenty to chuckle at.

I can promise, though, that re-reading the series with an adult perspective will make you appreciate it even more. Snicket (the pen name of Daniel Handler) packed layers of subtle tragedy, psychological commentary and Jewish sensibility into a series that’s often very unsubtle. And the linguistic acrobatics and convoluted set-ups for hilarious punchlines are still incredibly impressive.

4. “Animorphs” by K. A. Applegate

It still boggles me that “Animorphs” actually exists and wasn’t just a fever dream we all collectively created. (Advance warning: about to drop some big spoilers – but the series is almost 30 years old, so I feel the statute of limitations has sorta run out.)

In the very first book, a group of kids stumble upon an injured alien, who tells them a race of parasitic brain slugs has already infiltrated the planet. He gives them the ability to transform into any animal they’ve touched, with the caveat that they can only stay in those shapes for a limited time before they’ll be trapped in that form forever. Then the brave alien is eaten alive by the baddies.

So now these kids are suddenly conscripted into an intergalactic war. One discovers his mother is actually the leader of the evil aliens. Another gets trapped in the body of a red-tailed hawk on their very first mission. At one point, a girl loses a limb while in an animal form and uses it as a club.

THIS IS A KIDS’ SERIES. How did Applegate and her husband even pitch this to Scholastic? “Yeah, it’s basically child soldiers and alien genocide with a healthy dose of body horror. But we can do really trippy art of kids turning into animals on the covers!”

Don’t take this wrong: I love these books. I devoured them as a kid, and I returned to them at the beginning of the pandemic because they’ve all been uploaded online – for free! – with Applegate’s blessing.

There’s some really beautiful commentary about humanity, sense of self and trauma in “Animorphs,” and I appreciate Applegate never pulled her punches with such heavy themes. Intergalactic war should be horrifying, and I have several friends who say this series sparked a lifelong love for sci-fi in them.

Also, the Andalite alien design remains incredible. And while certain other childhood authors may have proven to be awful, disappointing people, Applegate remains a staunch ally worthy of her many awards and widespread, nostalgic love.

Plus, you can’t deny that the memes sparked by those wacky covers are always funny.

ANGIE BARRY is a contributing columnist for Shaw Media. To suggest future topics for The B-List, which covers topics in pop culture, history and literature, contact her at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.