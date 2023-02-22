Write Team: Hold onto your catalytic converters

Did you know theft of catalytic converters is on the rise in Illinois? It happened to me just the other day.

A catalytic converter is a doohickey attached to your muffler. I couldn’t tell you exactly what it does, but without one your car will sound like an old, beat-up tractor.

It’s apparently a cinch to steal them. Roll under the car, cut out a section of the muffler, and you’re off.

Law enforcement authorities estimate the theft takes less than a minute on average. Catalytic converters contain precious metals – palladium and platinum – that make them desirable to thieves who can get anywhere from $150 to $300 for one, sometimes more. An enterprising crook might clip a dozen in a stretch and make what amounts to a month’s pay for some folks. Not bad for a night’s work.

According to a study released by State Farm Insurance last fall, catalytic converter theft has more than doubled since 2021. As a result the company paid out $5.3 million in claims in just the first eight months of 2022. Illinois had the third highest incidence of these thefts, behind California and Texas. The increase coincides with the rising price of precious metals generally, a side effect of increased volatility in global financial markets.

Without going into the gory details, I can tell you replacing a catalytic converter is not cheap. Mine was stolen in Springfield, where I work during the week. I have an apartment in town and ordinarily park my car on a quiet side street. I started the car one morning, there was a terrible racket, and I took it straight to a garage. Just hearing the car the mechanic knew straight away what had happened, mentioning it is an increasingly common occurrence in the area.

How well you deal with having your car damaged, which is something that can happen to most anybody, depends on your financial stability. Research from the Federal Reserve has shown one in nine Americans would not be able to pay an unexpected bill of $400, and that nearly one in four households have at least some difficulty paying their monthly expenses. A report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows 21% of Americans purchase liability-only auto insurance, leaving them exposed to potential disasters, such as replacing a stolen catalytic converter.

I was fortunate to have some lucky breaks in this unfortunate situation: I had a personal connection at the garage that did the repair, and their service was both excellent and timely. When they called me with the estimated cost, they said it appeared the theft had been well done: there was no damage to the rest of the exhaust system, meaning repair was not as expensive as it could have been. On top of that, my insurance reimbursed most of the cost.

The experience made me appreciate the good people I have in my life and also my family’s financial stability. What would have been a catastrophe for some folks was just a bump in the road for me, and for that I am truly grateful.

But reflecting on the experience, I wonder: Will a reliable car become increasingly out of reach for middle class families in the 21st century? It sure seems that way.