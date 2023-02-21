Write Team: Don’t save it all for Christmas Day

The smell of gingerbread and spices fills the air. Festive lights twinkle like diamonds. Crowds of shoppers feverishly looking for their perfect gift. Conversations full of laughter and joy over a lovely dinner with friends and family. Holiday music and movies inspire and offer hope.

Story after story of giving back to the community, helping others, paying it forward, and other random acts of kindness are ramped up during the holiday season. Even though the holidays can be stressful and emotional, they still seem to fill our hearts with beautiful memories and love and bring out the best in us.

So why does it seem on Jan. 1 to all fade? Why can’t that holiday magic remain alive 365?

Research has found putting up holiday decorations does have the ability to lift spirits and boost moods. If I had my way, my decorations would go up after Labor Day, but I maintain control until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

So when the countdown to Christmas begins on the Hallmark channel, my DVR will be full of the newest holiday movies and the classics. These movies are staples. Yes, the storylines are predictable, but I still can’t help feeling uplifted after watching. The plotlines tug at my heart but also offer hope. Losing a loved one, especially during the holiday season, is tough, but this is also when I relive my favorite memories and feel closer than usual to God’s newest angels. In addition, the characters’ exploration of how to deal with grief can transcend into useful strategies in life.

Other common themes are deciding if a change is needed as human beings or if a different life journey should be followed. Sappy but very relatable. The holidays heighten our reflection on who we are and who we want to be. How do these realizations come? Ghosts? Angels? I firmly believe there are angels on Earth. Those individuals who, for some unknown reason, have crossed my path. These interactions could be strangers, acquaintances, or someone within my inner circle. Regardless, I have walked away from these instances with a different perspective, a renewed sense of purpose, and the courage to make changes to impact others positively. I hope that I reciprocated that experience for others as well.

People do appear more cheerful and giving during the holiday season. I loved seeing so many people enjoying all the festivities and spending quality time with family and friends. Organizations and individuals were coming together to help the less fortunate, which increased my faith in humanity. Being present and understanding the meaning of the season offers comfort and peace. So how can we keep the feel-good emotions and goodwill toward others alive all year long?

-Volunteer

-Get involved in your community

-Do something nice for someone

-Hold the door or help a neighbor

-Smile and offer encouragement

-Use manners

-Tip well

-Be empathetic

-Spread cheer, not negativity

-Respect others

-Tell the people in our lives daily how much we love them

There are many more ways to keep the spirit of the holiday season alive. Nothing extravagant is necessary.

Kindness is not an act but a way of life. By living a life of gratitude, giving to others, and being a part of opportunities that are bigger than ourselves, we can live happier and more fulfilling lives.

I believe in Christmas magic, which can continue long after we put away our decorations and turn off the holiday tunes. Celine Dion’s song, “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day” sings loud and clear for all to hear:

So don’t save it all for Christmas Day

Find a way

To give a little love everyday

Don’t save it all for Christmas Day

Find your way

‘Cause holidays have come and gone

But love lives on If you give on love

BELIEVE and continue to spread the magic.