Home is where the heart is … and never completely leaves

Every home has a story to tell.

You know ... if walls could talk. That sort of thing, but it goes deeper.

Our homes never leave our hearts, even if we are forced to leave them.

I see that clearly now. Thanks to each of you who sent me a note after I wrote about the trees around my home. Trees that stand as benchmarks in time, my lifetime.

Lonny Cain

I was talking about more than trees. I was forecasting the future when my old bones will moan at the sight of stairs to climb and a lawn to mow. When I’ll have to accept downsizing.

It won’t be easy moving away from roots I’ve planted. Where I watched my boys burst in, glowing with energy, kicking off muddy shoes. Where loved ones filled rooms with joyous noise, now a whispering memory.

I was left wondering: How do you leave a place where you’ve planted trees?

Not easily … was your response:

From Terry in Rochelle: “We lived in our ‘forever’ home for 21 years. I planted the sugar maples, burr oaks, red bud and so many pine trees. I even named them. One of the trees, dubbed Martha by my daughter, was her third-grade tree that we took with us when we moved into the forever home. But … MS entered our lives, my wife could no longer do stairs, and we built a one story, semi-handicapped accessible house. As nice as it is, I miss the old place, which will always be home.”

From Lavonne in Aurora: “I grew up in my house, moved away for a while, then bought it back with my hubby in 1994. My memories run deep. The huge maple tree in my front yard that seemed ancient when I was a child, yet still stands tall and strong and provides glorious shade 70 years later!”

From Daphne in Ottawa: “It was so hard to sell our family home. We planted most of the trees there over almost 60 years, a story behind each one. … One can only hope that those who bought the home have as much respect for nature as we did. … There are too many memories of my parents and grandma, my school years and my son’s, and with them the careful planning of every tree, shrub, and flower. I will hold them in my mind’s eye and in my heart.”

Rick from Ottawa made a good point: “Someone else will benefit from the trees. And you’ll think of all the trees someone else planted that you benefited from. That’s disquieting to the soul for a while, but your soul will get its bearings.”

Yes, every home has a story to tell. We certainly leave behind more than trees. And new owners should know they are not moving into an empty shell.

What could I leave behind besides helpful instructions?

I could carve our initials or a “thank you” into hidden woodwork or on one of those trees.

Maybe tack a note inside the closet where pencil marks show the growth of two boys.

Or … leave the photo I took of those muddy shoes abandoned by the front door. Left by two boys rushing in after a day of play.

Coming home.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.