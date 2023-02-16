Write Team: America’s bridge left its mark

“Brooklyn Bridge belongs first to the eye.”

Alan Trachtenberg begins his minor masterpiece, “Brooklyn Bridge: Fact and Symbol” with this sentence.

On an autumn day in 1967, I walked Brooklyn Bridge Promenade with my family. I had decided to capture sentence-by-sentence a visual image of the bridge, which Trachtenberg so beautifully describes in words in his Prologue. And so, our trip became not only an adventure of hiking, sightseeing and vivid experience, it also became a photographic endeavor. Trachtenberg liked the idea so well when I presented it to him later that year, that we exchanged a set of my photographs of the Prologue with a signed copy of his book, in which he said “In appreciation of your appreciation.”

Trachtenberg could well have written “Brooklyn Bridge first belongs to the mind.” It is an intellectual construct. Its design fuses the masonry of the renaissance cathedral to the tensile strength of modern steel and becomes one of the finest examples of utilitarian art ever created.

Its proportions as a work of art were immense. The total length of the bridge was 5,989 feet. The height of the towers above the roadway was 159 feet and dominated the city scape for many years. The total weight of the Brooklyn Bridge (exclusive of masonry) was 14,680 tons. It carried roadways, a railroad line, and a promenade for pedestrian use. It became a cultural icon and a transportation hub for Brooklyn and its environs.

Important as Trachtenberg’s book was, a second and even more important study of Brooklyn Bridge was published in 1982 by David McCullough, called “The Great Bridge,” one of the finest examples of cultural history ever written. Trachtenberg’s book immortalized the bridge creator, John Augustus Roebling. McCullough’s book celebrates his son, Washington Roebling and his wife Emily, engineers for the building of the bridge.

The bridge represented in the minds of designer John Roebling’s contemporaries the necessary link that bound the land mass of the continent to Long Island and its great metropolis and made the country whole. With the completion of Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, America became a single land mass, from the Pacific Ocean to Long Island.

Brooklyn Bridge became the model for future suspension bridges. The Roeblings introduced it to the world and their techniques became a model for future bridges in America and around the world. Such is the nature of the bridge in our culture. The bridge helps us leap physically, psychologically, and socially into new coherences impossible without it.

As Brooklyn Bridge redefined America, so the Roeblings redefined the bridge. English historian Kenneth Clark in his beautiful book “Civilisation” calls the bridge the great architectural achievement of the 19th Century.

But nothing equals poet Hart Crane’s elegant description in his poem, “The Bridge: To Brooklyn Bridge”:

“O harp and altar, of the fury fused,

(How could mere toil align thy choiring strings!)

Terrific threshold of the prophet’s pledge,

Prayer of pariah, and the lover’s cry ... "