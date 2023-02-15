Write Team: We have a gun problem, cultural problem, political problem

I began shooting guns at the age of 12.

My first was a Sheridan air rifle that I promptly began using to harvest local suburban birds and rabbits. I graduated to a .22 rifle and bow and arrow later, including a short period of illegal live trapping in the Cook County Forest Preserves. I haven’t lost my affinity for hunting and target shooting and introduced my daughter to the same at a young age.

That said, the statistics on American gun ownership and violence are not something that endears most to its purpose. One third of all privately owned guns in the world are owned by Americans, 120 guns for every 100 citizens (double the rate of any other country in the world). Gun-related injuries (including homicides, suicides and accidental discharges) are the leading cause of death among Americans age 6 to 19 (wrap your head around that one) and our gun death rate stands 5 to 20 times higher than other comparable industrialized nations.

Of course, statistics can be fit to argue any side of the gun argument, so I won’t bother to continue.

Allow me to just cherry-pick some of the most telling mass shootings from our recent history.

Take for instance, the May 24 Robb Elementary School massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old former student rampaged with an AR-15-style weapon. Many of the 10- and 11-year-olds suffered wounds so horrific they only could be identified by clothing.

Or perhaps the July 4 slaughter that occurred at the Independence Day parade in Highland Park, where a 21-year-old man, using an M&P15 semiautomatic rifle, has been charged with murdering seven people and wounding 38. He acquired the weapon after a previous pair of confrontations with police, one in which he had threatened “to kill everyone.”

And we can’t forget the Nov. 19 shooting at the Club Q in Colorado Springs, where a 22-year-old man, previously held on felony menacing and kidnapping charges, is accused of killing five and wounding 17 at an LGBTQ nightclub. Despite warnings, the suspect was able to purchase the AR-15-style weapon police say was used in the attack.

Or perhaps the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, New York, where an 18-year-old man, a racist student of the “Great Replacement” theory, shot and killed 10 black customers at a food market. After being investigated for threatening other students at his high school in 2021, he told a teacher curious about his plans after school, “I want to murder and commit suicide.” The weapon used was a Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle he purchased after clearing background checks.

We have a gun problem. We have a cultural problem. We have a political problem. All three bleed into one another in the very worst of ways. In short, we have allowed ourselves to become a monstrous nation.

Still, now the Illinois Assembly has passed their long-overdue ban on high-powered semiautomatic rifles, perhaps we can begin to understand the former “gun enthusiast” has been replaced by a gun community that, in many ways, has become little more than a death cult. A death cult that has hung its very identity on the pain and suffering it can inflict.

We must begin to find another way. In fact, we must demand it.