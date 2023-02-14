Write Team: Discipline is keeping me in the gym

I have always considered myself an active person.

I ran around with my brother outdoors all day as a kid, played every sport I could, and never had to work out.

As an adult, this has not been the case. As a young adult and a young mother, I realized I would have to do more without the constant of sports in my life. Also, as a young mother, this was very difficult.

The early years of motherhood weren’t as bad as I was very busy actively chasing toddlers for a few years. However, there were many weight fluctuations through the years as I fell in and out of fitness because of our busy schedules. (That’s my excuse anyway!)

Shortly before my 30th birthday, my mom was diagnosed with cancer. She had always been an active, healthy person who ate well and walked daily. Thankfully, she fought it and won, but it was a long, difficult road I’m not sure she would have been able to survive if she wasn’t in the shape she was. This gave me the motivation I needed at 30 years old to get back into shape.

I started with walking and cutting out soda. The weight came off quickly and I became even more motivated.

I eventually started running every day, which I really enjoyed. I also did a few 5k races and other events that were so much fun! I was able to keep this up for a couple of years.

Unfortunately, because of the running on the road every day, I developed plantar fasciitis. This was the end of my running, and my weight was out of control again.

I lost all motivation and found it difficult to get back into it. Life got busy and I didn’t think about fitness again for a few years.

Now 40 was here and I was working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was not very active, and I knew I had to do something.

I started again with walking and added some home workouts. I eventually went to the gym. Things were not as easy this time around. I did enjoy running but running miles every day was hard on my body and not sustainable for me, so I tried a different approach this time.

Adding new things and slowly seeing results kept me motivated. I also have a great support system in friends and family, and have a fantastic workout partner who helps me a ton. (Thanks, Nick!)

Fast forward to 2022 where I am working out five to six days a week just to maintain. This is not always fun and no amount of motivation in the world can keep me doing it. Discipline.

Discipline is what keeps me in the gym. I don’t always want to go.

It’s cold, I was up too late last night, etc. But I still go to the gym. While my motivation may have ran out over and over through the years, I am now in the best shape of my life and more constant than ever because I am disciplined.