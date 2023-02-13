Write Team: You’re a trained engineer?

My eldest son, working on an arduous project with an engineering colleague, finding some of their lengthy calculations had been unneeded due to changes in conditions, assured his teammate, “Well, like my mom always said, time isn’t wasted if it was a learning experience.”

“Who did you say said that?”

“Oh, just my mom, who has an engineering degree and runs a farm. She never worked as an engineer, since she married my dad, but she had to promise her professors she’d produce at least one,” quipped my son, clearly satisfied with his part in fulfilling that dream.

I do remember explaining a little sheepishly to my professors at University of Wisconsin-Madison, so proud of one of their few female agricultural engineering students, that after graduation I was not looking for an engineering position, rather returning to the farm to marry the man I’d been working for the last two summers.

They were disappointed to “lose” me from the profession. One doubted I would find farm life challenging enough compared to engineering. (Wow, was he ever wrong!)

Another professor was more understanding of my goals, and simply encouraged me to keep using my mind as I had been trained, and to always really think about things analytically and critically.

My training did prove useful in understanding the machinery on the farm, shopping for parts, teaching math and science to my kids, and coaching the boys in their car repair adventures, mostly by asking them questions that prompted them to find the answers they needed. They rapidly passed me up in expertise.

Really, I’m not some kind of techno-nut/math whiz, in fact my level of education was just enough to make me realize how much there is to learn and how relatively little I had mastered. And I’ve found that for day-to-day work, I’m more suited to homemaking and farm chores than number-crunching and technical design.

In fact, my husband, who had simply graduated from Earlville High School and had since been studying in the school of hard knocks, was way beyond me in mental calculating ability and hands-on resourcefulness. I learned from working with him many things I could not learn in textbooks and labs.

Some might wonder if my seemingly unused engineering degree was a waste of time or my parents’ money, if viewed only in terms of what I could have earned with it, but I think it’s just as important to develop the mind for life in general, to sharpen thinking skills and to expand the horizons.

For example, my studies in science have deepened my appreciation for the beautiful and awe-inspiring complexities of nature. While human ingenuity has come up with some amazing inventions, the created world is full of an incredible array of far more efficient and elegant designs.

Just as we’ve always fostered inquisitiveness in our own children, I’m enjoying volunteering with grade-schoolers now, nudging their natural curiosity, encouraging them to explore, studying alongside them. I don’t ever want to stop learning.