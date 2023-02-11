How do you pack up what you planted for that final move?

I understand how stairs become your enemy.

For many years my parents lived in an older farm house off a gravel road. They moved closer to my sister and me in their later years.

There were many reasons for the move, but one of them was stairs.

That farmhouse had old bones, as did they. Stairs to the bedrooms were steep. The daily climb – and it was a climb – was tough. And painful.

Like many others in two-story homes they realized they would need a level playing ground someday.

Lonny Cain

I find myself wondering when the stairs in my house will become an obstacle. They go into the basement where there’s laundry, an office area, bookshelves and more.

We talk about downsizing someday but that discussion usually collides with the thought of moving. We groan together and move on to happier thoughts. Still, that future is patiently waiting.

I had these thoughts while sipping my coffee this morning. It all unfolded as I was doing my usual scan of the front yard, when I centered on the birch tree planted a few years ago. It’s steadily inching higher.

It stands as a beautiful investment in time. A gift to this rectangle of soil where our roots now run deep. It belongs here. It’s not something I can pack up and haul away ... if the day comes when I must move.

Overlooking the birch are related monuments to time. A huge oak stands near the driveway. It’s girth tells of decades of expanding and stretching. It stood as a sentinel on this landscape years before this became a neighborhood. Before homes and streets with mailboxes ... and my driveway.

I thought it would stand guard long after I am gone, but it’s aging. More brittle. Less green. Nothing is forever.

Nearby, along the sidewalk to the front door, is a redbud tree – the peacock of trees that shows off in the spring. I first saw it as a tiny green sprout with tell-tale leaves – a tree.

I trimmed it some but let it shape its future. It now stands as tall as its nearby parent, a redbud that dropped the seed to soil.

It’s been years since I started protecting the seedling that now also stands as a landmark to time. My time.

Redbuds have a rather short lifespan. Another reminder … nothing is forever.

We also planted a pine tree in the backyard. Our youngest son brought it home from grade school years ago. Now it’s huge and keeps crawling higher and wider. Another reflection of time and the nest we built. Now an empty nest. That fourth-grader is a young man today, living too many miles and hours away.

But this always will be his “home.” Where he and his brother grew up. Where his tree is still growing.

So here I sit, thinking about trees and stairs and what’s coming eventually. And yes, they all are part of the same story.

If I must consider moving into a smaller, more level playing ground, I will think hard about this home. And trees. Yes, those trees.

I know nothing lasts forever, but ... how do you leave a place where you’ve planted trees?

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.