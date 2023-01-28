Pay attention. I’ve got something important to say

You’ve been hacked. All of you.

No, not your computer. Your brain.

Even as I am explaining this real danger, you are fighting off distractions ... so you can stay focused.

But it’s likely you’re not focused. And that’s a big problem, according to Johann Hari, author, journalist and TED talker.

Lonny Cain

He explains in his book, “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention – and How to Think Deeply Again.”

“We are now living in a serious crisis of attention – one that is analogous to the obesity crisis, or the climate crisis,” he said, outlining key points in his book online (nextbigideaclub.com).

He describes a “systematic crisis” after spending three years traveling the world and interviewing more than 200 experts.

“There is no way we can have a normal brain today,” Prof. Barbara Demeneix, a French scientist, told Hari.

“The average college student now spends just 65 seconds on each task,” Hari said. “The average office worker spends just three minutes. Even the average Fortune 500 CEO only gets 28 minutes of uninterrupted focus a day.

“I learned that there is scientific evidence for 12 factors that can degrade our attention – and many of those factors have been rising dramatically in the past few years. In other words, your attention didn’t collapse; it was stolen by these big and powerful forces. You haven’t become weak. You’ve been hacked.”

Experts say our brain can only produce one or two thoughts in our conscious mind at once. Many, especially the young, believe they can follow six or seven forms of media at the same time, Hari said.

So performance drops as the brain is busy switching back and forth. Our day is full of interruptions, and experts say it takes an average of 23 minutes to refocus.

“So if your screen time shows that you spend three hours a day on your phone, you are losing much more,” Hari says. “Yet we are surrounded by apps like Facebook that are designed to interrupt you and get you to pick up your device and start scrolling.”

It’s not just the phone you keep on a leash day and night that blocks what he calls “deep focus.” The pandemic or any stress that puts us on high alert is also distracting.

Even our diets contribute via energy spikes and the crashes later. (How are your afternoons at work after that big lunch?)

Individuals can fight back. (Hari uses a small plastic safe with a timer to lock up his cell phone for four hours every day.) But that is not enough.

“I believe we now need an attention movement to reclaim our brains,” he urges. “We can tackle the deep causes of this crisis. To name just one: as long as social media companies profit from interrupting and distracting us, they will find ever-more sophisticated techniques to do it. We need to force them to adopt a different business model.”

I do get weary of the word “crisis,” but Hari wrote his book to show us why it matters and to give us some choices.

We all know there’s a problem. Don’t we? Especially if we must hide our phones to stay focused.

I’ll stop there. You probably want to check your phone now anyway.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.