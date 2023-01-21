I’ve penciled in an important home project for March 30

I must do something to make my office desk perfect.

No, silly people (and wife). I’m not cleaning off debris, clutter and stacks of paper. I’m talking pencils.

I want a small, clear glass shaped to hold five or six pencils.

They must flair out a bit like flowers in a vase. Each must be the same color and brand.

Each must be the same length, sharpened to a beautiful point. Ready. Reassuring.

I’m not sure how to explain it, but I am not the only one to worship this tool.

Many authors are particular about their pens and pencils. For now, I’m talking just pencils. So I must point to author John Steinbeck.

I came across his “pencil particularities” that I assume are true (because I want them to be):

He began the day with 24 sharpened pencils, point up in a wood box.

One at a time, he would use them and replace them when the point dulled slightly.

When all the pencils were dull, he would sharpen them and line them up once again.

“The Steinbeck length” refers to the length of the pencil he deemed unusable and was discarded.

Steinbeck used 300 pencils to write “East of Eden.”

I found more about “the Steinbeck length.”

His son Thom provided some details, including a YouTube demonstration showing that special length was about halfway down the pencil. When the pencil no longer rested on the web between thumb and forefinger, it had to go.

“If they got any shorter, he would discard them,” said Thom Steinbeck. “And I was a kid, my hands were smaller, and I got them. So I had pencils all my life.

“Drove him crazy because I drew in the blank pages of his books in the library. Because I wanted paper. So I’d open something really valuable and, ‘oh,’ there’s that blank page between. And I’d draw in there.”

Steinbeck used Blackwing 602 pencils that had rectangular erasers. I found this history via Blackwing602.com.:

“Legendary Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer and Academy Award winners have created with the Blackwing 602 pencil. The list of known users includes John Steinbeck, Looney Tunes creator Chuck Jones, and Disney animator Shamus Culhane who, according to animation historian Charles Soloman, asked to be buried with his Blackwing 602.”

So, famous author John Steinbeck and I have something in common. Sort of.

I do crave a nice display of pencils. Sharp and alert. Little soldiers ready for battle.

So my desk is not perfect yet (even though I seldom use pencils). The pencil I do use is poised in a special pencil holder made by my late uncle. Unused pencils of all colors and lengths are shoved into mugs here and there.

Steinbeck could not function at my desk.

Still my desk needs a pencil shrine. Perhaps I’ll do it on March 30, National Pencil Day.

Perfect. I’ll circle the date on my calendar. With a pencil.

