Dear reader, please don’t be offended by my nasty memory

Growing up I learned the rules quickly. It was OK to be seen, but not heard.

I was reminded of that rule by Richard Todd, a magazine and book editor for many years and co-author of “Good Prose,” the book I was reading.

Todd shared this memory: “When I was a boy, children were regarded differently. A lot of the time we were not regarded much at all. We were incidental to adult life. … The upside of this was that we children were allowed to see a lot, especially if we shut up.”

I read this and did a fast slide into my past. As a kid I wanted to be a grown up. So, like Todd said, I stayed quiet so I could see and hear a lot.

Now I must share the memory that began streaming right after reading what Todd wrote.

I am guessing I was 11 or 12 years old. My sister and I were with our parents at a house party. The adults were making noise in the basement. We were told to stay upstairs – not to be heard or seen.

So, wandering around the kitchen, I notice a record album cover on the counter. I check it out and suddenly felt like I had walked in where I didn’t belong. Seeing what I shouldn’t be seeing.

I remember the first name “Rusty” and in big bold letters the words: “KNOCKERS UP!”

Now, being a young gentleman, I took a closer look. The album cover was tame but definitely untouchable. I don’t recall exact thoughts, but I came to some quick conclusions.

Like ... “knockers” was a word I was not supposed to see … or use.

Like ... This was not the music I was familiar with.

Like ... Are Mom and Dad in the basement listening to this?

Like ... They can never, ever know I saw this. (I’m not even sure I showed my sister, a year younger.)

Like ... So that’s why we had to stay upstairs!

It can be a bit shocking when we see our parents as real people.

One interesting thing about such memories is they can become learning moments.

After my flashback I searched online and easily found the nasty lady of the night was Rusty Warren (real name Ilene Goldman). That album in 1960 sold hundreds of thousands of copies.

She died in 2021 at age 91. The New York Times obit noted she “developed a scandalous comedy routine that was barely veiled innuendo about sex, outrageous references to breasts and more, much of it delivered in a husky shout.”

While “Father Knows Best” was popular on TV, Rusty was targeting housewives. She put delicate issues on the table (and kitchen counters, as I learned).

Warren was risqué for her time but also lauded by some as the mother of the “sexual revolution” as her songs and jokes often dealt with sexual freedom.

Her obit noted that later in her career fans would bring their children backstage to meet her.

“They would introduce me to the children they had hid my records from,” she said. “Sometimes the children will tell me about playing records, and that their parents hadn’t hidden the records well enough.”

Ha. Now, ain’t that the truth.

