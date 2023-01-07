If you favor world peace, raise your right arm – forever

Question: How can we achieve world peace?

Send your ideas to me at – WAIT. Better yet, send them to Santa Claus at the North Pole. After all, wouldn’t world peace be the universal gift?

And like all letters to Santa, it’s really about keeping dreams and wishes alive with the hope that something wonderful could be true.

World peace. It’s a drum beat I like to hear and join.

My heart still pounds a bit whenever I hear John Lennon beg the world to “give peace a chance.” Or more eloquently when he asks us all to imagine.

“Imagine all the people livin’ life in peace. ... You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us and the world will be as one.”

Imagine. A good start for any dream, I guess. But ... still a dream. Yes?

Lonny Cain

I grew up in an age when it was popular to flash the “V” fingers peace symbol. Myself and others still sign off with a “peace” wish at the end of notes or when saying goodbye.

I could ask another question: What would you do to promote world peace?

I ask this on behalf of Amar Bharati. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. He’s an Indian Ascetic who left his job, friends and family with three children in 1970 to devote his life to Shiva, a Hindu deity.

In 1973, he raised his right arm to the world as a symbol and commitment to end wars and support world peace. The thing is, he never dropped his arm. That meant at least two years of extreme pain before losing all feeling in his arm and his muscles atrophied.

What you see now, after more than 50 years, is but a skeleton locked into forever protest. (Search him online. The photos are sad. And I did not see any notice of his death.)

His action clearly sends a message, and he has inspired others. But so has John Lennon through song. As have many others who preached the same message. Others who are more widely recognized than Amar Bharati.

Bringing us to the question that must be asked: Is world peace even possible?

After a quick analysis of human nature, I’d say nope. Never going to happen. (Somebody please prove me wrong.)

But that doesn’t end the dream. Doesn’t end the prayers, the songs, the speeches, the protests, the various actions of individuals who wave the peace flag. And that has to be a good thing.

Before we write off Amar Bharati as a confused or silly man, I would point out he likely has found peace. Inner peace. What we all seek in our own way. And perhaps the only way for peace to spread around the world.

The dream of world peace might never come true, but it’s still important to embrace the hope. Such dreams help ease the pain, soothe the anger, and spark the heart.

And that’s the kind of peace the world needs. And perhaps could find.

