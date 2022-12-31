Dear Lonny: You did pretty good. Now what’s your plan?

Another year ...

Let’s restart the game.

Another year ...

For more of the same?

There you go. A little rhyme to punt you into a new year. Sorry, but it reflects my frame of mind right now.

All thanks to a gift I gave myself a year ago. To be opened after Christmas this year. A letter to myself, pulled from an envelope, but I gave myself a lot to unpack.

The letter is basically asking,”Well, how did it go? Was 2022 all you had hoped it would be?” I did have expectations. Well, more like pledges I made to myself.

It’s a long list: Make progress on the book I am writing, read fiction and nonfiction as often as I can, learn something new or refresh what I know, stay active (“Don’t let the old man in.”), and go to bed often thinking, “Today was a good day.”

Lonny Cain

There’s more: Have conversations with my three sons that go beyond, “Hello, how are ya?” Tell family and friends how important they are. Allow grief the time it needs to hug your heart – whenever it wants. Meet and appreciate someone new. And do something heart-pounding and a bit scary (probably thanks to my wife).

I also urged myself to find special ways to thank my wife and partner in life ... for just being there.

I should interject here and admit I had a double purpose in writing these pledges down and sharing them with you a year ago. There were for me, yes, but also for you.

Some food for thought, maybe. Decent goals perhaps for anyone going into a new year. And yes, add or subtract as you wish.

But here I sit today, reading what I wrote and feeling like a teacher grading a final exam. How did I do? And what about the new year? (Read that rhyme again.)

I think I did OK. And I could write much more about each of those pledges to myself. But I need to dive deeper into my final thoughts.

I must respond to these hopes and wishes from a year ago:

FIRST: “Please tell me the world is safer and family and friends are together again … in the same room.”

I hesitate to say the world is safer. My focus last year was more on health issues, but we still have Covid plus flu plus kids with a serious respiratory virus (RSV).

Our family also wrestled with chicken pox, two freshly broken legs, and other health issues. But we did gather – as best we could – in the same room and laughed loud and often. It was overdue. And greatly needed.

AND: “Finally, be honest. ... Tell me what I need to hear … to begin a new year.”

So here I am, reassessing the year but also facing the bigger question: Now what? How about the new year coming? What’s the wish list now?

Here’s what I’m telling myself: Go ahead. Keep the same plan. But be a bit more aggressive. You know what I mean.

Now, read that rhyme again.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.