Write Team: The 2022 word of the year is ...

As 2022 comes to a close, there are many reflections and wrap-ups taking place. One end-of-the-year announcement is the Word of the Year, which highlights either a brand-new word or a word that became popular. There are actually a couple different words or expressions, depending upon which dictionary or site you follow.

This year’s Oxford choice is “goblin mode,” which is a slang term for behavior that is lazy, greedy or rejects social expectations. Their explanation states during COVID-19 lockdowns, people became accustomed to staying home and doing whatever they wished. Those behaviors have carried over, not always in the best way, as we adjust to being back out in public.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary selected “gaslighting,” which means manipulating someone with psychological means, causing them to question their own sanity and truth.

Collins Dictionary chose “permacrisis,” which refers to an extended period of instability and insecurity, due primarily to recent COVID-19 fears, inflation and a worry of what other crisis is coming next.

Certainly all are legitimate and pertinent words. When I thought about how to describe the past year, “challenging” came into my mind. One year ago we were in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns, and it was still a difficult time.

The most frequently used new words this year are rather bleak, and perhaps that is not a completely accurate picture. “Courage” also popped into my mind as I thought about the ways people handled and adapted to difficult situations.

We have heard the old expression “pull yourself up by your bootstraps,” which means to improve yourself with hard work and determination without depending upon someone else’s help.

On the surface, this sounds like sage advice, but I have to wonder, why must we do hard things alone? Yes, there are circumstances when we need to make decisions or take action independently. But there are also times when love and support from others can ease a tough time.

Too often, people are embarrassed to ask for assistance, afraid it will be seen as a weakness. There is an illusion that we have to go it alone. Why do we do this to each other? There shouldn’t be a stigma or shame in admitting you need help. We can’t fix everything that happens to ourselves or others, but we can choose to be supportive and caring. Instead of telling someone to figure it out alone, why can’t we surround them with a circle of encouragement and help pull those bootstraps up together?

We have to meet people where they are; not where we want them to be.

Perhaps our word of choice for 2023 could be “courage.” The courage to ask for help and realize it is available. Courage to offer others a safe respite. Courage to stand up to toxic people and situations. Allowing ourselves to courageously look towards the bigger picture, believing in goodness and light.

This article concludes my time on The Write Team for this round. I am grateful to The Times for continuing the project and including me for 21 straight years. Thank you, everyone, for reading my words; I appreciate it more than I can say.

Let’s carry courage into 2023. May we feel it; may we share it; may we show it.