Write Team: This holiday season, take no one for granted

I was on the air with Jay LeSeure on WCMY last Friday talking about what a year 2022 has been.

Pardon my language, but, from a number of aspects, 2022 sucked.

In February, I lost a co-worker and one of my best friends. I met Pat Bucklin in 2009 when she joined our company in an administrative role but quickly moved up the ranks. We became friends and then family. Pat was like my sister. We went through a lot together, helping each other through family deaths. We helped each other through divorces. I also had the pleasure of signing her marriage license when she found someone new.

In January, we knew something was not quite right after Pat had made a number of visits to her doctor. The dreaded news came a few days later when we found out Pat had stage 4 lung cancer. We lost Pat on Feb. 15, barely just a month after her diagnosis.

Pat’s family, who I consider part of my family, asked me to do the service, which still remains to be one of the hardest things I’ve had to do. She wanted the service to be lighthearted, so that’s what we did, but we all knew it was just masking the pain. I know I’ll see Pat again someday on the other side, and I do take comfort in that, but there still is a huge Pat-sized hole in my heart.

Lightning struck again in July when we had to say goodbye to Maggie Frost. I first met Maggie when she started at WCMY as the afternoon host, sometime in 2018. After some personnel changes, Maggie moved to middays and we launched “The Friday Show,” along with Mark Strehl. We referred to the show as the radio equivalent to “Seinfeld,” a show about absolutely nothing.

In 2019 when my mom died, Maggie was the first one there, with those tiny, scrawny little arms wrapping around me, letting me know things would be OK.

Maggie was a human firecracker that had developed a burning passion for feeding the hungry. She took charge of Freezin’ for a Reezin in 2019 and for three years made it an extremely successful event. She stood out in the freezing cold raising thousands of dollars and tons of food to stock the Community Food Basket in Ottawa. As she said often, “people are not going hungry on my watch.”

The human firecracker’s light went out at 3:14 a.m. July 14 when cancer claimed another victim. Here we are, six months later and the loss still is devastatingly profound for all of us. The Maggie you heard on the radio or met at one of the many events she attended was the real Maggie.

The last public event I did with Maggie was hosting the Black and White Ball last February before she got sick. It was pretty obvious she was not feeling well, and at that time, none of us knew what was going on. Out of nowhere, her husband John got sick and Maggie dedicated herself to his care, until his death, just five weeks before Maggie’s.

We have no clue what 2023 will bring and we have no control over it. What we can control is how we treat and what we say to those we love. So, this holiday season, take no one for granted. Hug them, kiss them, and tell them you love them. Never miss an opportunity.

Happy Holidays!