Been thinking about legacy, what’s left behind, and hope

Hey Brian in DeKalb, this one’s for you.

Well, thanks to you. You nudged me down this path with your thoughts about legacy – something I think about often.

For others listening in, let me explain. Brian sent me a note after I wrote about starting a personal journal. (Thank you all for the encouragement, by the way.)

“If I do a journal it would be for my future reading … when my sunsets are dwindling,” I wrote. “But more important I’d want to leave it for family, and those who might care about my life story.”

Lonny Cain

Then Brian (in his 60s) sent me this: “I have not made up my mind, but I am leaning towards thinking the leaving of a legacy is nearly impossible. I think of Lincoln, and how much smaller his legacy is among people in 2020, as opposed to the 1960s. Martin Luther King is only remembered in named cites, not his teachings.

“My dad touched the lives of hundreds in a substantial way across decades. Many paid him homage after his death, but now two years later he is lost to history, except in the memory of family and friends.

“Unless you are in the league of Jesus, or Julius Caesar, time files you away. Life is for living, as they say.

“I think your most powerful voice may be the one you have now. Do not spend too much effort on hopes for a treasured legacy. Give that treasure out now while we are all listening to you.”

I don’t expect Lincoln or Martin Luther King to fade into time. But Brian’s point goes deeper than that. He’s talking about how time erodes everything. Monuments. Memories. The intensity of emotion.

It’s true. Many memorable holidays are simply three-day weekends. Day in and day out we have our own lives to deal with. And that goes to the heart of what Brian noted about our own lives and what we leave behind.

I do believe we are driven to leave a footprint in time. Make our mark and perhaps a difference.

For many what best stands the test of time is the simple gravestone. A stone or urn might show a name and some dates, but not the story.

Brian said his dad made a difference and touched the lives of many, but he is lost to history now. Only a memory to family and friends.

Still, those lives he helped are legacy. And he set an example to follow for others … especially his son.

Our children are part of our legacy. Even if their lives are cut short, they are part of our story.

Brian made an excellent point that the most powerful voice may be the one we have now. How we are writing our story.

Perhaps legacy is more about now. Our story must be written first before it’s read or remembered.

I can look across my yard and see trees we planted. Some still young and others much older, but all are growing into other lifetimes. They will belong to stories written by others. Their value goes beyond who planted them.

But they, too, must stand the test of time. We can only hope they do. Brian wonders if hope becomes a whisper in the wind. But isn’t hope the heartbeat of any legacy we try to create?

Perhaps legacy is not so much what we leave behind, but what gets pushed forward.

And that has to include hope with a baton that must be carried and handed forward.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.