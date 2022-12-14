Write Team: Christmas message can be gained from the Herdmans

“The Herdmans were absolutely the worst kids in the history of the world. They lied and stole and smoked cigars (even the girls) and talked dirty and hit little kids and cussed their teachers and took the name of the Lord in vain and set fire to Fred Shoemaker’s old broken-down toolhouse.”

And so begins Barbara Robinson’s book, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

It doesn’t start off like the reverent, holiday story we might expect to read this time of year, but the end of this book gives a new appreciation for the struggles faced by The Holy Family.

Published as a children’s book in 1972, this title is part of a trilogy about a raggedy, tough family of children who wreak havoc everywhere. Abandoned by their father and left on their own by their mother who works two jobs, Imogene, Claude, Ralph, Leroy, Ollie and Gladys cause problems in school, the movie theater, and anywhere they go. They show up at Sunday School because of free snacks but end up returning to star in the Christmas pageant.

The Herdmans have never attended church or heard the Christmas story about Mary, Joseph and Jesus. When they are told about the events, they are properly shocked about the unjustness of a woman having a baby in a stable with animals around, and King Herod wanting to kill the newborn. They question the seemingly impractical gifts the Wise Men bring and wonder why an angel gets to name the baby.

The community is in an uproar over why these children are allowed to be in the play (they bullied the other kids to step out of the main roles), yet on the evening of the performance, there is a packed house because everyone wants to see what the Herdmans will do.

And what they do is bring realism and truth to the pageant. Wandering in, they have the look of weary travelers, not sure where to go and overwhelmed by the whole thing. Imogene, as Mary, carries the baby doll Jesus carefully against herself, patting his back and defying anyone to try and take him from her. Wise Men Leroy, Claude and Ollie shuffle in and bring a more practical gift, a ham. Angel of the Lord Gladys yells loudly, “Hey! Unto you a child is born!”

This seemingly irreverent rendition is actually more realistic and eye-opening than expected. Mary and Joseph were people chosen by God to welcome His son into the world. They were probably as worried and frightened as anyone would be, but their trust led them on the path He chose.

In the beginning, the Herdmans may not have been the perfect ideal of what the the Holy Family looks like, but their portrayals and instincts were spot on. When the play ends, Imogene is sitting onstage in the midst of fidgeting baby angels and shepherds wearing bathrobes singing “Silent Night” with tears streaming down her face.

She gets it. Christmas and churches are not just for the well-dressed or best-behaved. All of us, the imperfect people who make mistakes and feel scared and are unsure about what to do, need the comfort that Christmas brings. Like the Herdmans, we should learn, trust, and look out for each other.

May Christmas peace fill our hearts and guide our lives with love.

• Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at newsroom@shawmedia.com