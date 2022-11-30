Write Team: Don’t seek season’s magic in wrong places

The next month is a busy one. Holiday preparations are underway for many families and businesses as people follow familiar traditions and create new memories.

One sign of the season is the return of holiday movies on channels, such as Hallmark and Lifetime. These films follow similar formats: a single career gal returns to her small hometown in early December to assist in the family business after some type of health crisis has come up with her grandfather/grandmother/father/mother. She reluctantly runs into her ex; a hunky, outdoorsy man with an affinity for flannel shirts and work boots. They reconnect and after deep soul searching, kiss under mistletoe while snow softly falls around them.

Another repeat scenario involves the discontented royal of a small European country who meets a commoner and disguises his/her true identity until they both fall in love and live happily ever after in a majestic castle.

The story lines are predictable but lighthearted and enjoyable. Every home, business, and town in these movies is beautifully decked out for the holidays. Decorated cookies and fabulous meals are on every table. People wander through the town square in perfectly coordinated winter apparel, and everybody loves the snow.

It’s a lovely scenario. But is this realistic? Do we feel inadequate by comparison? Are we setting ourselves up for unrealistic expectations?

Where are the scenes of a tired parent doing laundry at 11 p.m.? Or baking slice-and-bake cookies while the kids spill sprinkles all over the floor and argue over who gets the green icing first? Who is stepping over toys scattered around the living room to get to the dog who just threw up on the rug where a toddler tipped a cup of milk?

Why don’t we see people scraping frozen sleet off the windshield at 6 a.m., muttering choice words under their breath? Where are the long lines at stores, the lost mittens as you head out the door, the calls to a pediatrician at 3 a.m.?

Even things we love and want to do can be overwhelming. We shouldn’t place so much pressure on ourselves to get it right; the perfect gift, the perfect meal, the perfect holiday. It’s exhausting, and it isn’t fun.

Remember this: whatever we can do is enough if it’s done with love.

Often, it’s the smallest and simplest gestures that mean the most. We don’t need grandeur. We need gratefulness.

I absolutely believe in the magic of the season, but if we are looking for that magic in the wrong places, we will wind up disappointed.

Joy is present in the small, unscripted moments that each of us can see if we pay attention. Done with love, the dollar you drop in a collection bucket becomes the greatest gift. So does taking a breath amidst the chaos in your home to smile at the scene. Put your tree or menorah up now or not at all; either way that works for your situation is fine.

We need to accept what is, while having faith in what will be. Allow yourself to take a nap or cry because you’re missing someone. All our feelings and emotions have validity.

Embrace your personal, real Hallmark moments, however imperfect they are. Take all the little bits of joy and sadness and use them to fall in love with your own magical season.

Believe.