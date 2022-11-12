After we salute all our soldiers, we also need to listen

Ernie Pyle is at the top of my list.

Now I must add another name.

Another writer, like Pyle, has left me stunned and numb. And angry.

Like Pyle, Donald M. Murray describes war through the eyes of a solider. His eyes.

Murray (1924-2006), a veteran of World War II, fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was an English professor, writing coach (and author) and Pulitzer-prize winning journalist.

For 20 years he wrote a column for the Boston Globe and I feel a bond after reading his memoir, “My Twice-Lived Life.” I even took notes, hoping to share more of his thoughts in the future.

But today, as we still stand in the shadow of Veterans Day, I am focused on his memories of the battlefield.

Nov. 11th – our day to salute all who are serving or have served in the military. Many of us will reflect on parents and grandparents who fought in the world wars.

It’s estimated more than 167,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are still alive – now in their 90s or older. They still have stories to tell, as do those who fought in wars since then. For many, that’s not easy.

“War is at best surrealistic, a landscape hard for most of us to describe,” Murray wrote.

“A jeep blown to the top of a telephone pole, the driver sitting at the wheel, dead. A friend holding his head in his lap, his overcoat collar surrounding a black hole. A German [peeing] so close I can smell it. I must breathe softly so I will not be found.

“A body part – a leg? an arm? – yes, I think an arm with a shoulder, arching over my head. The rain after a shell lands, after you rise up and are slammed to the ground – rocks, dirt, roots, bones, metal, blood, gravel. The sudden passage of air against your cheek. Another miss.”

“How can we speak of our feelings, tell what we have seen done, tell what we have done, what we have found within ourselves that is rarely heroic?” Murray asks.

“When fellow soldiers were wounded or killed, we took their weapons and ammo and moved forward. Our feelings were turned off. It was the way we survived.

“How can we sit around the supper table, describing to our children such a landscape of images that happened days, weeks, months apart? We see the body rising from the exploded mine but we don’t remember seeing it fall.

“Much of my war is hidden in a sepia memory I cannot probe, hard as I try.”

He concluded, however, that recording personal history is important.

It’s those graphic details that stun me. Leave me numb. And make me angry at the human drama that results in war.

Body counts, strategies and guiding principles in history texts don’t tell the entire story. Those who fight know the rest of the story.

“If we who were there do not tell of war,” Murray said, “the stories will be left to the historians, the novelists, the myth-makers, the moviemakers, the politicians – those old men who send boys to kill boys like themselves.”

Indeed, soldiers have stories to tell. More important is listening – to what they say. And do not say.

Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s.