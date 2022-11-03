Write Team: Look on the bright side of trading Roquan

Happy Halloween!

This is something I would have said if it wasn’t the NFL trade deadline. I am not pleased with this Halloween to say the least.

I was planning a nice Halloween night out with my friends playing cards and singing karaoke. Until of course, the news dropped, the Baltimore Ravens went trick-or-treating in Chicago, and grabbed the ultimate treat — Roquan Smith.

Roquan was having his best year with the Chicago Bears with 83 tackles (first in the NFL), 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

Regardless of having his great year, the Chicago Bears held the second-worst run defense in the NFL. The Bears, however, do have a top 10 pass defense.

Roquan was an integral part of the defense, he was a leader, and he was a part of the future for many Chicago Bears fans.

Although many people, including myself, are distraught coming into this weekend’s contest with the 5-3 Miami Dolphins. I do in fact think this breakup was for the best.

Roquan was playing on his fifth-year option, which means he was playing on the final year of his rookie contract. Roquan publicly requested a trade during training camp, in turn, he held out twice (first during his rookie minicamp and then during training camp and preseason this year). To top it off, he represented himself during the offseason because he does not have an agent, but neither side could come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

In the trade with the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears received a second round draft pick, a fifth round draft pick, and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein in exchange for Roquan — and the Chicago Bears are paying the rest of his near $15 million salary for the remaining nine games of the season.

After the trading of Robert Quinn for a fourth round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), the Chicago Bears had nine draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

As of Tuesday, the Chicago Bears have eight draft picks, because Chicago and Pittsburg struck up a deal at the buzzer, wide receiver Chase Claypool has been dealt to the Bears for a second round draft pick.

General Manager Ryan Poles said he was going to be really active at the deadline and he did not disappoint.

I know losing No. 58 (Roquan) stinks and is a tough loss, but think of it as a positive, because Poles was not going to pay him anyway. Plus, the Bears received an up-and-coming wide receiver for a guy who did not want to be in the building. Also, Claypool still has two years on his rookie contract opposed to Roquan, who is on his final year.

That was some excitement for Halloween night! The Chicago Bears are not going to be a good football team during this end-of-season stretch, however, they will be competitive.