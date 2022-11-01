Write Team: Grateful to be 65

Today is my Medicare Birthday.

Not too many years ago, I had no idea such terminology existed. But thanks to the bazillion pieces of mail and phone call reminders in the past year, and because my husband is two years older than I am, I now know turning 65 puts one into the “Medicare Health Plan” bracket. Or, as some like to call it, “health insurance for old people.”

It’s a complicated process that includes making important health decisions for present and future care. There are many parts to the plan, all nicely labeled A, B, C, etc. Fortunately, we have a great local advisor who guided and helped us choose the best options.

This birthday is unique, and it’s not just the insurance. I recently read a piece by author/humorist Dave Barry that made me laugh so hard I cried. He was addressing all the mailings he received before his 65th birthday and wrote: “I’m looking at one of the Medicare letters right now. Here’s how it begins: ‘65 is the new 50. And best of all, you are now eligible to join a great health care plan.’” Dave continued: “Sixty-five is not the new 50. I am 65 and I remember being 50, and they are not the same thing. It is an age that is viewed, correctly, throughout the human world, as OLD. If you’re 65 and you keel over and die, people don’t think: What a completely unexpected shock! They think: Well, he was 65.”

Yep. Humor is simply disguised truth.

I am completely grateful to be 65 and in mostly good health. Many people do not reach this age. Some live with serious health issues.

So I am not complaining. Sixty-five is where I am. It’s not 50, but I am going to do my best to make this a great year.

When I get tired of opening the Medicare mail avalanche that arrived this fall, I head outside. I have gradually been moving my summer décor items inside my She Shed, for safe keeping until next spring. Working in the yard, I’ve noticed the autumnal season advancing upon the plants and flowers.

Some colors are changing, some foliage is fading; the landscape is in transition. It can seem a little sad to see flowers wilting and realize there won’t be any new blooms popping up.

Then we notice the brilliant, golden hues of the Maple trees and the gradual ombre shading that has taken place on the stems and leaves surrounding the last blossoms. Those proud flowers are still soaking up the limited sunshine and swaying in the breeze. “Still here,” they sing. And even though changes are imminent, this last season remains vibrant. Taking a slower pace is simply the next phase.

I want to mimic those beautiful, last summer/fall flowers, still shining even though the blush of youth has passed. I want to find the grace to accept whatever comes next and the happiness that comes from doing my best. Be grateful and happy today.

Roald Dahl wrote: “If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.”

Especially true at 65.