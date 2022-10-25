Write Team: June loves cheese

The words are coming fast to my granddaughter June at 20 months of age. Who knows how it happens? Hearing the sound of a word over and over, finally connecting a word to a thing in the world, learning to move your mouth to make the sound you hear? I’m sure there is tons of research. But I prefer to simply listen to June talk.

This weekend her parents are away from her for the first time. Her grandmother and I are trying to fill in as best we can. I won’t say it’s been easy. The morning she woke to find her mother and father gone was a tough one, but we all made it through. I tried to console her with food, usually a go to distraction, with little success at first. She ignored a recent go to, peanut butter on toast, and wanted little to do with scrambled eggs. Finally, June took matters into her own hands.

“Cheese?” she was pointing to the refrigerator.

She said the word perfectly, the consonant blend in the beginning, the drawn out Z sound at the end, a big double E in the middle.

“Cheese? You want cheese June?”

“Cheese.” She said, not as a question this time but an affirmation. A polite request.

As I opened the fridge, found a block of Monterey Jack, and took out my pocketknife to give her a slice, I was newly grateful for language and simple communication,

June reached toward the white slab of food as I offered it and popped it into her mouth.

She smiled broadly. “Cheese.”

She said it as she chewed, savoring the flavor linked with this new word she mastered. Another word under her belt. June knew what cheese was, how it tasted, and more importantly, how to ask for it.

It was her first smile of the morning. I was so relieved.

“Yeah. Cheese.”

I smiled back as I had a slice myself.

“Want more?”

June nodded, still smiling.

“Cheese.”

This went on and on. June and I both ate too much cheese. She forgot about missing her Mom, at least for a short time, and I was glad to see her happy. Would I have given her anything she asked for? Probably. But she simply asked for cheese.

I coaxed her into adding reheated eggs to her breakfast and the day was off to a good start. We followed it up with book reading until her grandma came on the scene and relieved me.

Things change so fast. Now June is bringing us favorite books, handing them to us, turning around so we can lift her onto our laps, and paying attention from start to finish. She points out favorite things on the pages, sometime small details. A frog. A butterfly.

June anticipates and says words. B is for Baby is a favorite book, a simple list of words that start with B. Her favorite page? B is for BANANA! I’m afraid this fix on food runs in the family.