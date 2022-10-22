Memories and the right kind of movie take me for a ride

I must have looked strange.

But I assumed no one saw me. I didn’t saddle up until I hit the hilly, wooded area behind the Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

This was my walk each day to school. Fifth and sixth grade. Lynn G. Haskin grade school in Sandwich, one of those countless towns in Illinois that blossomed around a railroad track.

My hike to school was brutal, especially in winter. The books under my arm numbed every muscle from shoulder to fingertips.

But my half-way point offered escape. Adventure. I entered a different world.

But first I mounted up. That’s right, I pretended I was on horseback.

I galloped. I clicked my tongue to accent the hoofbeat as we leaned up one hill and eased down another. I’d whip the reins left or right as I weaved through the trees. Or tug them back to halt. Listening. Watching.

I was a cowboy. At least until I cleared the woods.

Lonny Cain

My ride satisfied a fantasy fed by TV. TV full of cowboy shows.

I’ve been reliving that pony ride to school thanks to actor Kevin Costner. He, too, fell in love with the cowboy mystique, but he turned his fantasies into movies.

He told his story in 2019 when he was inducted into the Hall of Great Western Performers during the 59th Annual Western Heritage Awards at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. He gave an amazing speech that my son shared with me this week.

As a young boy he’d straddle the back of his couch and pretend to ride a thin ridge line.

“I was stalking my poor dog below me. He was unaware that he was the enemy and that I was about to pounce,” Costner said.

His boyhood friend had a Shetland pony. His fantasies flourished. Then a birthday party, for that same friend, changed his life. They went to Hollywood to see a movie.

“The music was playing before the curtain opened, and when it did, it was like God spoke to me and the scales came off my eyes. I never left my seat, refusing to leave even at intermission.”

The movie was “How the West Was Won.”

“The first image of a birch bark canoe gliding across a mirrored lake towards a group of people standing on the shore dressed in feathers and furs, it took my breath away,” Costner said.

“The man showed no fear as he drove his canoe onto the land and an exchange took place. I didn’t even know what was being said to know that he was being accepted for who he was – and I wanted to be him. I wanted to be free to make up my own life, living by my own wits, answering to no man about where I went, in a land that was beautiful but gave no quarter.”

Costner said he loves making Westerns.

“I understand their importance to our culture and the emotional impact, when done correctly, on men, on women and 7-year-olds.

“The detail, the words, the random violence, the poetry of trying to live a decent life, the love that it took just to make it is all a part of our story.”

Yes, a fascinating part of our history that I still love to watch.

And a tiny part of my story, growing up.

• Lonny Cain, retired managing editor of The Times in Ottawa, also was a reporter for The Herald-News in Joliet in the 1970s. His Paperwork email is lonnyjcain@gmail.com. Or mail The Times, 110 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa, IL 61350.