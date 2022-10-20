Write Team: Tipping my cap to 2 legendary Cardinals

Baseball. It’s America’s pastime. And two legendary players are retiring after leaving a significant impact.

Yes, they are St. Louis Cardinals, however, they are more than that to the game.

Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

Molina is 40 years old after spending 19 years with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was drafted in 2000, although he made his MLB debut in 2004. Molina entered the league with two home runs and 15 RBI in his debut season, and ended a wonderful career with five home runs and 24 RBI in his final season.

Overall, Molina ends his 19-year career with a batting average of .277 on 7,817 at bats with 1,022 RBI and 176 home runs.

During his career Molina was a 10-time all-star, with seven consecutive selections from 2009-2015, two more in 2017 and 2018, and a final appearance in 2021.

To show how good he was on the defense, Yadi won Platinum Gloves in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015, which determines the best defender among all Gold Glove winners. Also, just to show off, he also won the National League Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

During his 19-year career he won nine Gold Gloves, within an eight-year stretch from 2008-2015, with one in 2018 just to add on to an already great Hall of Fame resume.

Finally, he helped the Cardinals reach four National League pennants, with World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

Molina plans on managing the team in Venezuela, after “managing” the Cardinals for 19 years – he has been unofficially sharing the responsibilities for quite some time. Even Oliver Marmol, the Cardinals manager, has said “he has been managing for years” and “he is one of the best baseball guys that I have ever been around.”

Needless to say, his teammates and his manager all believe he will succeed in Venezuela.

Pujols is 42 and he played for 22 seasons with the Cardinals, Angels and Dodgers.

Drafted in 1999, Pujols made his MLB debut in 2001. During his rookie season, Pujols hit an outstanding 37 home runs with 130 RBI on 590 at bats. He ended this season with 68 RBI and 24 home runs on 307 at-bats with an average of .270, while reaching a big and prestigious record.

He ends his career with 2,218 RBI and 703 home runs on 11,421 at bats with an average of .296. His 703 home runs are fourth all-time in MLB history, behind Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth. He was a 10-time all-star, including his rookie year of 2001, followed by a stretch from 2003-2010, and his final all-star appearance in 2022. He also won NL Rookie of the Year in 2001, earning NL MVPs in 2005, 2008 and 2009, while also helping the Cardinals reach four NL pennants with World Series titles in 2006 and 2011. There is no update on Albert’s plans after retirement, but whatever it is, he will have his teammates’ and coaches’ full support.

What more can be said about those two hall of fame players? They will definitely be missed from the league they have both dominated. I wish them both luck and thank them for two legendary careers. Until next time, this is Ben10, I’ll see you later.