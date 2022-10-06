Write Team: Getting buried in the NFL rulebook

What’s a touchdown? What’s a catch? What is the legal way to bring down the quarterback? ... Again, what the heck is a touchdown?

We will get into all the weird, head scratching, and new rules of the NFL or the “No Fun League” as some would say (I agree, in a sense). The sense of these rules are to keep the players safe, however, that is not my opinion.

No, this is about the facts.

First, what is a catch? By rule possession of the ball requires a player must be inbounds and have control of the ball with his hands or arms. Movement of the ball does NOT result in the loss of control, but what is control and possession? Possession includes securing the ball with his hands or arms before the ball touches the ground, he has to touch in bounds with both feet or with any other body part other than his hands, and finally after he does both those acts, he has to tuck the ball away, extend the ball, turn up field or maintain control long enough to do that.

When that is complete, possession has been made, however, if two out of those three acts have been made, and the ball hits the ground before possession has been granted then there is no possession, and the play is called dead.

The play is ruled a catch or an interception if the player attempts the process of possession and secures control before the ball hits the ground.

If the play is called a completed catch, and the ball becomes loose before the player is down by contact, it’s a fumble and the ball is live. Yes, this also could occur in the end zone as well.

Now if that occurs in the opponent’s end zone it is called a touchback, or if the opponent recovers in their end zone it is a touchback.

The act of scoring a touchdown is when the ball is being possessed and crossing the end zone, unless a body part is ruled down by contact before the ball crosses the end zone. Then it is not a touchdown.

Forward progress can be stopped short of the goal line, however, if the ball is crossing the line while being possessed, it still is ruled a touchdown.

The same can be said about gaining a first down. Pretty simple so far, right?

And then there’s tackling. The new tackle rules are pretty head scratching, to say the least. As always it is illegal and will be a penalty if helmet-to-helmet action occurs or is visible. Now it is illegal if a shoulder as well as the helmet contacts the opponent’s helmet, especially if said player is defenseless, then a personal foul will be called on the player that committed the foul. A player can only receive two personal fouls towards a disqualification. A player is defenseless if he is giving himself up be taking a knee, sliding or calling a fair catch on a special teams kick return. Another way a player is defenseless is if he is trying to gain possession of the ball within the first two to three steps.

Taking down a quarterback has changed a lot since your dad’s age of football, because a player can no longer drive a quarterback to the ground. Along with that protection for the quarterback, a defensive player can not land on the quarterback, and cannot hit him in head or neck area.

I hope I have enlightened you all on just some of these new, crazy NFL rules. I hope everyone retains this information, because this was fun! Right? Anyway, now you should know these rules backwards and forwards, upside down and right-side up. OK, I am Ben10 and those are the NFL rules. Well some.