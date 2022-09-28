Write Team: Feels like normal, again

It kind of feels like things are finally getting back to normal. Again.

It’s ironic the timing of things. Two weeks ago, on Sept. 11, I was sitting with a colleague on a Southwest 737 headed to San Diego. For those of you that are loyal readers over the years, you know I have spent an incredible amount of time on Southwest 737s, so this was nothing that different, but as I mentioned above, ironic timing.

While I was sitting on the aisle seat, I happened to look at my watch and realized it was 21 years ago to the second our lives changed forever. That was the day two weaponized airliners hit the Twin Towers in New York City. It was 9:03 a.m. Chicago time when the first plane hit tower one.

The aftermath from the destruction of the World Trade Centers changed the way we live. We can no longer walk from our cars to the gate where our plane awaits us to take us to wherever. Now, we have to take our shoes off, sometimes take our belt off, subject ourselves to X-rays and the occasional body search.

While the airport routine is still a pain in the neck, things had gotten back to a somewhat normal place.

That was until March of 2020 came around and brought with it a worldwide pandemic that literally shut down our planet.

Overnight, we were told stay home and shelter in place. Only certain stores could be open, those that sold food and other necessities. When we did go to those stores, we had to wear masks and follow the arrows on the floor so we could socially keep our distance. For some still unexplainable reason, we ran out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer was like gold.

We had never had anything like the COVID pandemic before so understandably, our leaders were winging it. The rules developed were intended to keep us safe and the millions and millions of dollars spent setting up emergency facilities, that were never used, were done as a pure precaution.

Businesses were forced to shut down and sadly, some of those will never open again. The pandemic was not a good time to be in the restaurant business, unless you were willing to capitulate to new rules.

Sometimes the thought of eating outside in parking lot just feels like a bad dream but it was all too real.

For the first time ever, families were encouraged not to get together for the holidays or other special occasions for fear of spreading the COVID virus.

At the end of the day, some of the mitigation worked, most did not.

I caught COVID twice. Once in early January of 2022 and the second time in March. The second bout with the virus was far less severe than the first and even that one was not all that bad. I have had colds worse than COVID, other for losing my taste and smell, which thankfully, has almost returned to normal.

And that’s my point. Everything will always return to normal. Back in 2001, after the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, some people thought life would never go back to normal. But it did.

We are slowly getting back to normal. Again.

It makes me proud to see how resilient we are, both individually as well as a group. You can knock us down, but we will always get back up.

Give yourself a pat on the back. We made it.