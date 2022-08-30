Write Team: Where I’m from

Written in response to a prompt at an Ottawa writers’ group.

I’m from upstairs at our farmhouse where my older brothers knew all the stories and I just listened.

A gun cabinet, made by my brother Denny in ag wood shop, with standing racks inside and doors that fit tight, stood in an old room with nursery themed wallpaper. In it were the pump shotguns, a bolt action .410, a .22 rifle, and old guns that no longer fired. Tucked away in built in drawer were treasures nearly forgotten. One was a brown glass bottle filled with seawater and sealed with a rubber stopper.

My brother Darwin held the bottle carefully, took out the stopper, and held it under my nose.

“It’s all the way from the Gulf of Mexico brought back by Uncle Eldon who was too sickly to farm.”

A present no doubt to all of us who had never left Illinois, tethered as we were to Jersey cows who had to be milked twice a day rain or shine. That included me, who until age 12 had never been farther from home than Springfield.

I’m from that spot on the wood plank fence where two six penny nails stuck halfway out at the same height.

Dad taught me to pop the nail heads through the rabbit’s skin, between a leg bone and tendon and dress them out. The nails were spaced apart to fit the hind legs of freshly shot cotton tail rabbits, hanging downwards, splayed apart, their exposed bellies white and fluffy. After cutting a circle around each leg, and connecting the circles with a cut in between, you could loosen the skin at the edges of the cut until you had enough to grab onto. When you pulled down with both hands the skin peeled away from the meat making a sheath like a fur lined mitten.

Our mom cooked the game. She fried the rabbits slowly in a covered pan with onions and roasted the pheasants and quail in the oven. She told us the quail were a waste of time, not enough meat to bother with. We didn’t bring her many. They flew fast and were small, hard to hit. More times than not they flew away unharmed.

The pump shotguns were .12 gauge and held just three shells. A wooden plug, by Illinois gaming law then, prevented loading more.

“Why just three shells, Dad?”

“Well, you gotta remember David that hunting is a sport. We want to give the birds a chance, don’t we? I mean if we can’t hit a bird in flight with three shots, we don’t deserve to have them.”

We hunted together for pheasants, spread out in a line, flushing them into the air from fence rows and waterways. Quail prefer shorter cover, like short growth alfalfa or clover in winter hayfields. We took most of the rabbits from the timber in a corner of our farm. I’d go by myself after it snowed, looking for tracks, kicking them out from bushes and woodpiles.

I quit hunting after I left the farm. I think we all did. We ate every animal we killed. And never did we ever imagine shooting a human being.