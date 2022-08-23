Write Team: Remembering how it felt to be the new kid

School people look at calendars differently; August signals a new year, not January.

When those school doors open this month, one thing is certain: everyone gets a fresh start. In 1970, I learned just how important a new beginning can be.

I was 12 years old in 1969 when my dad’s employer transferred him from Kankakee to Ottawa. My brothers and I had started the fall school year in Kankakee; we moved during Christmas break after our parents found a house in Ottawa. I was in seventh grade, and when break was over, I started at Central Junior High.

It was not easy. The kids in the homeroom to which I was assigned weren’t especially friendly. The junior high cliques were in place by then, and nobody seemed to notice or include the new, skinny girl with glasses.

I was homesick. The fact right before we moved, I was bit by a stray dog and had undergone a series of 14 painful Rabies shots didn’t help. I was now afraid of dogs, and while walking to Central, if I even heard a dog barking, I would go blocks out of my way to avoid any possible confrontation and pray I wouldn’t get lost.

My teachers were nice enough and my grades were high. I had always loved school but not now. I was lonely and didn’t fit in with any groups so I just tried to blend into the background. When my grandmother died unexpectedly that April, a tough situation became worse. I had no friends to talk to and was relieved when the end of the school year approached.

And then one day, walking home, I saw another girl heading the same direction. I don’t remember which of us said hi first; it isn’t important. What did matter was that we exchanged names and discovered that we lived a few short blocks apart. Shelley asked me to stop by her house in the morning so we could walk together. She introduced me to her friends. That summer, we walked downtown to borrow books from Reddick Library, get cookies at Young’s Bakery, and stop by The Bookstore to look at school supplies.

By the time eighth grade started, I felt better. Shepherd Junior High had been completed, and the kids living south of the river went there. Reshuffled homerooms were assigned for the rest of us. Now I wasn’t the only one in a new homeroom; all of us were starting over.

At Shelley’s urging, I joined the choir. I made more friends and truly enjoyed school again. For the end of-the-year talent show, I tried out for the emcee role. After attending a rehearsal, I went home and wrote introductions for all the acts. Being chosen and introducing classmates in the show was a real thrill.

The lessons from 1970 became clearer as time passed and had nothing to do with schoolwork. A smile, a hello, and a friendly gesture may seem small but in reality can make a huge difference to someone. It’s not hard to be nice.

After I became an educator, I remembered how it felt to be the new kid, whether at the beginning of the year or in the middle. At Lincoln School, I took on the role of “tour guide” for new families. I enjoyed showing them around the school, answering questions, and sharing information to make their transition easier. I made a point of looking for and reassuring those children on their first days.

New pencils, new backpacks, new teachers and schools; whatever we face, let’s do it together with kindness. If we approach this with empathy and an eagerness to learn, it will be a fabulous year.

In more ways than one.