Write Team: Writing just plain doggerel

Writing poetry is for me a lot like working on a crossword puzzle.

You try to fit the right word so that the poem rhymes. Or at least tries to rhyme.

My first piece of doggerel — doggerel meaning “really worthless poetry” — was about a tennis racquet that I really, really, really liked — the Dunlop Max 200G. It was a marvel in its day, and then it was no longer being made. In fact the graphite injection process used to make it almost bankrupt the company! It was off the market. So I wrote “Elegy to a Discontinued Tennis Racquet.” It was a moving personal testimony to the racquet once used by Steffi Graf, John McEnroe and other greats.

“Oh Calamity, Oh woe is me!” it went. “They’ve killed the Max 200G!” it went. And then more words like that.

My next tasty bit of motley doggerel was also tennis related. The mad cow scare was taking place and a company in Britain that made fantastic leather tennis grips went out of business. (Companies that make good stuff ... do they always go out of business?)

This poem I called, “Grips of English Leather.” I think I was thinking of that Bob Dylan song, “Boots of Spanish Leather.” But the poem I wrote was quirky and maybe funny: “my grips come from a foreign land, full of fog and heather, where jumping butlers serve hot tea, the Queen’s a native treasure.”

It’s a matter of scrounging around mentally for words or phrases that fit together. You can put something together, then rework it. Then let more time go by, and maybe with another fidget or so, it comes together. The great author Charles Dickens used to walk up to 40 miles a day, not just for fresh air, but composing prose passages in his mind. Not me. I really don’t do that.

Here’s one worth pondering — if you’ve got endless time before you with not much else to do. It’s all about string.

A Piece of String is a Wonderful Thing ...

A snake that binds and wraps.

A tool so neat.

A tool complete.

It ties, it winds, it snaps.

A piece of string is a Curious Thing.

It’s life a marv’lous double.

With a pull it’s taut,

With a push it’s naught

But a wriggly worm of a stubble.

With levers and planes,

One hardly complains.

Their lives are mechanical ease.

With windlass and screw,

It’s clear what they do.

But string is always a tease.

It may frazzle, unravel,

Or slip as it travels.

Knots can be so unkind in that way.

But through ev’ry storm,

String’s sinuous charm,

Slipslides and shimmies all day.

With this said, maybe it’s not so bad working on crossword puzzles. Tell me what you think.