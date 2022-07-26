Write Team: Living, loving, learning Lincoln

I read about Abraham Lincoln, read the Carl Sandburg biography given to me by an elderly Lombard College alumna who just may have met Sandburg. Somewhere along the line, I think I met a man whose father met a man who met Lincoln. Something like that.

But I’ve read a lot of Lincoln. The germ of it all was a tattered little old brown book, with a sun-faded cover and a weak binding. It was “Six Months in the White House,” by Francis B. Carpenter. Carpenter was an American artist who did portraits and somehow he’d harangued the Railsplitter to pose for a painting back in 1864. Carpenter’s book sold like mad — mainly because it came out after The Assassination.

I got my copy in Princeton at the Matson Library Used Book Sale. (Book sale pro tips: just don’t buy books unless you know you’re going to read them, don’t buy stuff you only kinda wanna read, and maybe even leave some fish in the pond for others). Well, it’s a nifty, old-time kind of book, written in old-time kind of language, by a guy who spent hours with Abe.

Carpenter’s biography of Lincoln was the first serious book in my little library of Lincoln lore. When there’s a good title, I might buy it. I’ve got most of the standard biographies and some Lincoln special topic books. I got some odds and ends of Lincolniana as well.

For a time, I wrote reviews of new Lincoln titles that ran every February in the Illinois Times, a free newspaper in Springfield.

For me, one great thing about Abraham Lincoln is he really WAS Honest Abe. People remarked on this even before he ran for president — an actual, HONEST politician. Better yet, Lincoln really WANTED all people to be free, and he even got shot for his troubles.

Some fool recently wrote the Emancipation Proclamation didn’t have any effect. But this goof was no historian. Slaves left southern fields. They were free. The EP pushed Ending Slavery into being the main reason for the long, bloody fighting. Lincoln knew he’d be known forever for emancipating the slaves. His hand shook signing the paper.

Carpenter’s portrait is titled “First Reading of the Emancipation Proclamation,” and it shows Abe reading it to his august cabinet secretaries. Carpenter’s work was paid for by ardent (and white) abolitionists and abolition supporters. Owen Lovejoy, Illinois congressman from the Illinois Valley area and a friend of Lincoln, helped the project along. It’s now hanging in the halls of Congress.

Lincoln freed the slaves and kept the Union together ... freed the slaves ... kept the Union together.

There are plenty of reasons to read about Lincoln — all those constitutional questions and all those North-South Civil War battles, and the birth of the Republican Party. But he had a hard, queer, curious, challenging, difficult life. Crazy Mary as his wife. Dead children. Cabins and courtrooms. He was half-sad, half-clown and full-time ambitious politician. Never made much money; a “strange friend and a friendly stranger,” said Carl Sandburg.

Lincoln reminded us about the Declaration of Independence and the radical American founding principle of equal liberty for all people. Equal treatment. He pointed to our ideals that even today guide us. American society has its flaws — but it also has its great purpose of democracy and freedom for individual citizens, with a government that respects citizen’s rights. Impartial justice, equal treatment, and strong citizens’ rights still sound fresh and great in 2022!

So I’m happy to have — on a warm July day — run into Carpenter’s Lincoln book during the Matson Library sale. It was the start of important learning.