Write Team: Basketball, or football? The eternal question

OK, so I had no idea what to talk about, because basketball and football have yet to return.

I write about sports, yes. I know baseball is in the middle of its season, however, I have previously said I don’t like baseball or follow baseball. So, I had the idea to write about which sport is better — basketball or football?

Basketball is by far a less physical sport, yet one of the arguments is which sport requires more skill?

I believe basketball requires less skill than football, because football also is a mental game as much as it is a physical one. In football, the quarterback would have to read the defense, which is 11 guys, and then make the proper adjustments. In basketball, the point guard has to survey the court, but defenses only contain five guys. On the other hand, the argument could be made a basketball court is much smaller, and compact than a football field, and the argument would be a strong counterpoint. I can’t even make another counter argument to that.

Now to piggyback off what I mentioned earlier, basketball is less physical because basketball players do not take as much punishment each play as football players. I don’t know I would like a 200-pound person of muscle constantly hitting me, and that would also be in practice as well.

Now yes, in basketball there’s the occasional fight, but I would have to say football takes the cake on physicality.

Basketball has adapted with big men dribbling like guards, guard-like players playing like big men, and everyone has to have a perimeter game to be successful.

In football, being an athlete helps as they have to be fundamentally sound to play. They could run a 4.2 40-yard dash, but if they can’t catch or cover a receiver, they will not have a place on a football team. I understand the thinking of a 4.2 40, just make him a running back, just like a wide receiver. If they can’t make people miss then they don’t have a place with a football team.

Yes, I understand these things are all coachable, but it is best to have some ability on day 1, for football as well as basketball.

Back to the original question of what is better football or basketball? I don’t know. I don’t know truly because I know both games inside and out, but I like watching football a little more than playing the game. As for basketball I would rather play a game of pickup than watch a game.

I know I left you on a cliffhanger, and I don’t know if I am sorry for that. At the end of the day, I enjoy both games, and I am glad I had the opportunity to write about them.

Now this is where I leave you, it is not a sad departure because you will hear from me soon. Until then you know the name. I am back on the Write Team.