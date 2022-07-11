Write Team: If you give a teacher a gun

Imagine, for a moment: you are a parent to a 4-year-old child. You decide to send them to the school where I teach. It’s a small school with small numbers, focusing on your child’s development.

Do you ever consider our school could come under attack? Do you wonder if your teacher is armed? I mean, how else could I defend your children from a potential attack?

Can we pause for a moment and just consider the fact that we HAVE to consider these questions? You send your child to school to learn, to trust the teacher to take care of your child. Ideally, school should be a second home. With this in mind, do you wonder if your home will come under attack? How would you defend your family?

We live in a relatively safe community, but I’m not naive. Bad things can happen anywhere at any time. People make bad choices all the time, choices that can directly affect ourselves. Then it becomes our responsibility to decide how to react.

Many people have reacted to the numerous mass school shootings in our country by advocating for armed teachers. As a former teacher myself, I am baffled by this way of thinking. I do not see how this would help our epidemic of school shootings. Sure, teachers would have to be trained and receive the proper verification to carry. But, would that really help?

If you know me at all, the thought of me having a gun is a very scary thing. Not because I would go on a rampage, but because I have terrible hand-eye coordination and would more than likely hurt myself before hurting a threat. Even with training, I would never feel comfortable with a gun. That’s simply my feelings about it. And to have a gun on my person, while I’m working with such young children?

Personally, I don’t think the correct response is to arm teachers. I understand many people in our country covet our Second Amendment rights, and I’m not here to tell you we need to rescind those rights. I’m here to tell you guns aren’t the answer to everything. As a country, if we fall back on our guns as a gut response, what kind of world are we building?

How far do we go? If everyone has guns, surely no one will use them, right? The right response, I believe, is to focus on mental health, especially in our youth. Many of these shootings can be traced back to bullying, to the social despair many young people suffer through.

Giving guns to teachers won’t help the mental health of our students. If anything, it could make it worse. We need to come together as a country and figure out a better way to keep our children, our future, safe.