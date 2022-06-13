Write Team: Going at your own pace

When was the first time someone asked you what you wanted to be when you grew up? Do you remember how you responded?

I imagine I was asked by family friends from a young age. As some of you may have gleaned from my name, my father is a well-known doctor in the area. Many people assumed I would follow in his footsteps, easily sweeping up into the medical field. Two of my sisters followed suit, but I was never interested in biology. Or blood.

Instead, I ended up getting a degree in creative writing. As you can all imagine, that’s much easier to find work with than a medical degree ever could. Yet, for as long as I could remember, I would tell people I would be a writer. I did go through a phase of yearning to be a ballerina, but my weak ankles and poor coordination shot that dream down early in life.

It’s such an easy question, a seemingly innocent one adults toss at young adults, teenagers, and even children: What are you going to do when you grow up? Some of them, like my father for example, have always had solid answers; I’m going to be a doctor. And that’s exactly the path they take. They jump through all the hoops, go to medical school, enter residency, and then one day, boom. Just like they announced 20-odd years ago; I’m going to be a doctor.

For others, it’s not that simple.

Yet, society has this idea that has seeped into the bones of every United States citizen. You go to school, graduate high school, immediately go to college for a degree you’ve set your mind on, living the American dream of insurmountable student debt.

What about those who have no clear direction? Those who barely get their high school diploma, or others who receive their GED after dropping out? Have they failed themselves?

I am here to tell you of course not, they haven’t failed anyone, least of all themselves. You may be wondering, questioning my authority on this matter.

I followed the expectations: Graduated high school, went to Illinois Valley Community College fresh after getting that diploma, transferred to Knox College after my two years at the community college and received my bachelor’s two years after that. By the age of 22, I had achieved what was expected from me: a bachelor’s degree in a field that would NOT find me stable employment post-grad, as well as not one, but TWO student loans to pay off for the rest of my life.

Since then, I’ve gone back to school with plans to continue on and get my master’s. Is this on par with society’s expectations of the average U.S. citizen? Perhaps.

My point is, there is no one solid way to go about your educational career, your actual career, or even your way of life. It’s all a social construct, which Merriam-Webster defines as “an idea that has been created and accepted by the people in a society.” The wonderful thing about an idea? It can be changed, persuaded to look at the information in a new way. A different way.

An idea can transform into something else entirely, or even be dismissed and forgotten. Like many social constructs that permeate the United States general dogma, achieving certain milestones at specific intervals is a construct that is in desperate need to be adjusted, dissolved.

There are a number of people who fulfill these “preset” achievements late in life, and should their achievements be lauded or shamed more than others? The simple answer is no. If your grandmother wants to finish that bachelor’s degree she started years ago, why not? If your daughter wants to graduate with her bachelor’s degree at 22, why not? Our lives don’t go at the pace set by society; it goes by the pace we set for ourselves.