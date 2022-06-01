Write Team: I am most thankful for this

Every Sunday morning my two sisters, brother and I climbed into the back seat of our car. With no car seats or seat belts, four kids fit easily into back seats, back then.

Mom and Dad brought us to Oak Lawn Bible Chapel every week, without fail. I still have the trophy I received in 1965 for perfect Sunday-school attendance. I didn’t fit in at school, but the people at church felt like family. Oak Lawn Bible Chapel was my home away from home.

My Sunday school class met in the basement, a small cinder block room that didn’t need windows and brightly painted walls or decorations to make it my happy place. From preschool through high school, there were only three girls in my age group. One of those girls is still my dearest friend, even though we live more than 600 miles apart.

I remember my favorite Sunday school teacher, Mrs. Anderson. I thought she was so old, but she was probably 10 years younger than I am now. She prayed Psalm 19:14 with us every Sunday: “May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O LORD, my rock and my redeemer.” Because of Mrs. Anderson’s faithfulness, that verse still is a regular part of my prayers.

Of all the things my parents did, I’m most thankful for my Christian upbringing. I’m thankful I learned about God at a young age. Everything I learned about him, I believed. I believed Jesus died on the cross to pay for my sins. I believed he rose from the grave on the third day. I believed Jesus went back to heaven to prepare a home for me, and that one day he would come again to take me there to be with him. I believed God had the power to do whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. I believed God loved me very much, and I still believe that.

A good friend recently said everything is black and white with me. At first I was offended; it sounded kind of harsh, even though she said it with a smile. But I quickly realized she was right. With me almost everything is black and white. Every person stands before God either forgiven or condemned. The Bible is either completely true or God is a liar. Jesus’ death was either a sufficient payment for all of my sins or none of them. The God of the Bible is the only true God or he is not God at all.

God, by his goodness, made it easy for me to trust him. It is by his grace I am saved, through faith. My salvation is not my own doing, it’s a gift of God. My right standing with God is not a result of any works I have done, but because of the work Jesus did for me on the cross.

God has been faithful to me all my life. His love for me has never wavered. I long to live for his glory, and I hate it when I fail to do that. Because he lives, I can face every tomorrow!

This is my last column on this term of The Write Team. Thank you Shaw Media and (News editor) Derek Barichello for giving me this opportunity. And many thanks to you for reading! You have been in my prayers.