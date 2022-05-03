Write Team: Questioning motivation to get more fulfillment

What drives you? Do you find yourself doing tasks only if something is attached to them? Or do you choose to do things just because without any reward?

The way society is trending; it’s all about the “what’s in it for me” mentality.

Extrinsic motivation seems to outweigh intrinsic motivation. Human behavior and motivation intrigue me, and being an educator, both topics are at the forefront daily.

Are some people born with a more intrinsically or extrinsically motivated mindset? Are the methods of conditioning over the years causing one to thrive over the other? Do “if-then” rewards work? Do punishments/consequences modify behavior? All fascinating questions that are debatable and worth examining.

If we look back to our childhood, we would most likely remember how our parents got us to do things we didn’t necessarily like. More often than not, it was with “if-then” rewards. For example, if you take out the garbage the entire week, then you can go to the movies with your friends. These types of rewards elevate extrinsic motivation and a decline in intrinsic motivation.

Would all areas of life not be more fulfilling if individuals were more self-motivated? Think about that in schools, careers and daily tasks? There are many counterproductive consequences to giving constant rewards for doing what you should be doing. One of the most cited articles on motivation was a study done by two psychologists, Lepper and Greene, that dived into this concept.

Three researchers observed a pre-school classroom for days and picked out the students who spent their unstructured time drawing. They ended up setting up an experiment to test the rewards of these students for an activity they enjoyed. There were three groups. Group one was the “expected-award” group who got a certificate only if they drew. The second group was the “unexpected award group,” who were just asked to draw but were given a certificate at the end. The third group was the “no-award” group, and this group got nothing at all.

After two weeks, the students in groups two and three drew as much as before the experiment. Group one spent much less time drawing. Prizes had turned the play into work for group one. How we reward matters. The groups not expecting the reward but getting some type of recognition did not hamper their intrinsic motivation. However, the group expecting the reward had adverse effects because some autonomy was lost. In smaller tasks, “if-then” rewards can be effective. However, in the long run, they do more harm than good.

Some argue that working for a paycheck is a form of extrinsic motivation, and it is until it isn’t.

If the salary is not adequate for the job, and there is no support or passion, there will probably be no motivation of any kind. Reward systems become acts of compliance where all productivity and creativity are lost. Reward systems also wear off over time. Human beings are not rats in a maze. We are meant to be active and engaged.

When I have followed my heart and passion and have been a part of something bigger than myself, I have not needed validation from anyone or anything else. Instead, I felt a sense of accomplishment and pride for doing something that matters and makes a difference. That was the reward itself. Much more meaningful.

I believe most are both extrinsically and intrinsically motivated. Everyone likes to hear praise for a job well done or get a raise for exemplary performance. However, living a life of needing constant outside rewards can be damaging. For example, everyone gets a participation award for being part of a team. These individuals move on, and abilities don’t necessarily do the same, but some type of reward is still expected. We won’t always win, and we won’t always get an award, so we have a choice not to give our best moving forward or look inside ourselves and make necessary changes.

Can consequences for actions act as a change agent for desired behaviors? Yes, if the consequences relate to self-direction of behavior and the ability to learn from mistakes. But, again, consequences equal learning. For any choice, good or bad, there is a consequence for actions.

I hope we all find our inner drive without the need for constant external reward systems. One way to experience that would be volunteering. The feeling one gets for giving of oneself without the expectation of anything in return is a beautiful thing. Having autonomy, passion, and purpose in our lives are great ways to build intrinsic motivation. Intrinsic motivation is essential for students because it opens the door for more engagement, authentic learning and mastery. They will value learning for the sake of learning.

After a long walk/run, I will cherish my cheeseburger, but the benefits of getting myself up and moving far outweigh the instant gratification of a bite of that juicy burger. Intrinsic motivation is much more effective in meeting long-term goals and providing the satisfaction of a job well done. It also will lead to a more fulfilling life.