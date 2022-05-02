Write Team: Slightly seasoned thoughts for graduates

Oh, how I remember the excitement of graduation. The feeling of accomplishment, the bittersweet desire to move forward while knowing you’ll miss friends and teachers wherever you go. Inspiring speeches, photos with family, and the rich knowledge of several years of studying under your belt.

It’s been two-and-a-half years since I graduated from Northern Illinois University, four since Illinois Valley Community College, and six since that lovely evening in the Earlville High School gym when I stood up to give a valedictorian speech. I pulled up a copy of what I spoke about, and surprisingly, most of it has aged fairly well.

The inside jokes with the class bring back fond memories. I’m proud of my younger self for focusing on the idea that life isn’t about “winning” — it’s about doing our best, using adversity to make us stronger, and living a kind, fulfilling life regardless of whether it’s considered successful in worldly terms.

Still, there’s a few things I missed I’d add now. I’m far from the best qualified to give advice, but I have a few thoughts to share for this year’s graduates and as a reminder to myself.

Instead of just looking ahead, take time to appreciate the work you’ve put in and the people who’ve helped along the way. Yes, there are excellent goals to reach toward in the next steps of life, but don’t focus so much on what you want to do that you forget to live in the moment and enjoy the journey.

If you’re feeling like you’re leaving behind the best days of your life, I can pretty confidently say that’s not the case. Every stage of life has its beauty, and while things will be different, there should be plenty of incredible days ahead with new challenges, joys, and surprises.

Speaking of what’s ahead, it’s OK if you know exactly what you want to do after you graduate. It’s also OK if you’re still figuring that out.

There’s nothing wrong with having big dreams to change the world, whether that’s a career in medicine, a business start-up, or something else. There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with having less flashy goals for your life. Being a pillar in the community or helping your family is meaningful even if it doesn’t outwardly feel like it means as much as people who are doing things in the limelight.

Joining the workforce, going to trade school, and going to college can all be worthwhile ways to move forward. You may not want all the same things in a few decades as you want now. It’s fine to adjust, grow, and change as you learn more about life.

The road can be smoother if you listen to the mentors in your life. Their different perspectives and wisdom can save you some struggles and give you new ways to move forward as you build your own path. They can’t make decisions for you, but they can make it easier for you to figure out what’s best for you at the time.

Don’t be afraid to make bold plans, put in the work, and build the life you want. Be on the lookout for people looking up to you who would benefit from your help — mentoring others is the best way to say thank you to the people who help you.

Here’s wishing you all the best as you go forward in life.

Martha Hoffman Kerestes is a farmer and freelance writer in rural Streator. Comments can be shared at newsroom@mywebtimes.com



