Write Team: Social media woes

What is the first thing you do before you fall asleep at night? Or when you wake up in the morning?

The majority would answer they check their social media accounts.

Moderation is key with anything in life, but sometimes more drastic steps should be taken regarding technology and social media. This goes for both children and adults. Phones and media consumption is unhealthy addictions for some.

What you look at first thing in the morning will set up the trajectory of your day — the same scenario in the evening when it is time to relax and settle in. If you are caught up in the latest TikTok challenge or Facebook rant, a positive attitude and relaxation won’t happen.

Of course, there are many positive uses of social media, but the negativity seems to stand out the most. If you want to live in a healthier headspace, be wary of who you are behind the screen and who you follow. I saw a quote once that said, “Don’t use social media to impress people; use it to impact people.”

I choose to look at the positives in situations whenever possible. Social media’s initial intent was and is what it should be, to connect, share, and inspire. I try to remember that with each post I make. I love to share journeys of personal growth, time spent with friends and family so my relatives throughout the country can remain in touch, all the beautiful things happening in my classroom and the community, and different perspectives on societal issues respectfully.

Over the past three years, I have connected myself and my students with other teachers and students in India, Brazil, Turkey, Czechoslovakia, and other states in the U.S. This could never have happened without media platforms. It’s good for the students to realize how small the world is and the importance of global connection. We continue to keep in touch via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. I try to model and teach how to be a good digital citizen in hopes the students will follow suit. According to a Mayo Clinic research survey, 97% of 13-17-year-olds use social media platforms. It is so important they are informed about the dangers of too much screen time and the impact of their digital footprints on their lives. To be honest, some adults could also use a digital citizenship lesson.

Social media should not be used for belittling, shaming, judging, bullying and comparing, all while hiding behind a screen. Who are we to judge others or attack people? No one is mistake-free or perfect, so individuals need to think twice before commenting or posting. If we disagree, use the platform to share perspectives and open up a positive dialogue as opposed to criticizing and degrading our fellow humans-which nine times out of 10, those things said would never be said face to face.

People need to remember what they see online could be an unrealistic reality. Don’t get caught up in comparisons. Be grateful for what you have, and if you don’t like the reality you are living in, you have the power to change it. Like Teddy Roosevelt said, “Comparison is the thief of joy.” You are an original, and originals are always the best.

Social media can be detrimental to self-esteem. For example, Instagram was even considering getting rid of the like button because many get caught up in how many likes they get. Images are airbrushed or edited, making followers feel like they need to fit those personas to be popular or fit in. Most of these online challenges have been destructive to property and self. If most of our young people live on social media, what they are consuming matters. Schools can only do so much in teaching about all the negative impacts, legal implications, and importance of building on online presence. There has to be accountability at home as well.

Even though I wish for simpler times without cell phones, computers and social media, I am thankful for what these platforms have added to my life as they could yours. There are many great sites and people to follow that can enhance our daily existence. There are uplifting stories to be told. Connections to be made. Whether online, news, music, TV, etc., what we consume dramatically affects our moods and energy. If you want to be angry, get involved in a senseless social media rant that honestly goes nowhere. If you want to be in a better mood, then look for media that makes you laugh, uplifts, and inspires. What we comment on, post, and repost reflects the type of human beings we are, even if that was not the intent.

Before your next post, ask yourself whether it is valuable and respectful, and would you say those words even if you weren’t behind the screen? Social media doesn’t have to harm human interaction; on the contrary, it can be quite impactful. As always, the choice is yours.