Write Team: Who used to live there? And what did they do?

When I first came to work on this prairie farm 41 years ago, from the lovely, timbered hills of southern Wisconsin, I thought the landscape and agriculture distinctly boring.

Endless, essentially flat prairie dotted only with an occasional farm-building place, miles upon miles of corn and soybeans with rarely a cow in sight, road ditches clipped like a lawn, were bleak compared to the rolling green hills of Wisconsin where I used to ride my bike for miles. There, dairy barns, cows and the families that tended them were everywhere to be seen, and roadsides were rich with tall grass swaying in the breeze along with fencerow trees.

I soon learned, though, that this farm community was rich with a heritage of its own. My husband and his mother, while driving us on errands through the countryside, would share a steady stream of stories about each building place, each farm, and its occupants over the years.

“These people used to milk Brown Swiss cows. The brother’s family lived at the next farm place. See the old cow lane there?”

“This family bred Guernsey cows and sheep. It was a family of bachelor farmers and their single sisters. What a work force. They hardly had to speak to one another, they just knew what to do after all those years of working together. When they all passed on, there was no one left to carry on the farm.”

My husband would tell me of the old farmer whom he saw digging out a row of trees during a period of high grain prices. When he asked the farmer what he was doing, the farmer retorted grimly trees didn’t make him any money so he was grubbing them out to plant more corn. He was the same farmer who died leaving a picture-perfect farm place and well-kept machinery, with no heirs who cared about farming.

The story I recall most often was told as we drove by a farmhouse west of Serena that has a round turret on one corner. The barn and cow lot are still there, although now empty. My husband explained that the farmer there would insist, as mechanized feeding was becoming popular, “Give the hired man a pitchfork and let him feed the cattle that way. He’ll pitch awhile, then stop to rest, and observe the cattle. He’ll see if there’s any of them not eating or if there’s anything else wrong.”

I have incorporated that wise adage into my own work, understanding time spent simply watching the cattle is essential to true husbandry.

We were told of the old drunken farmer who would pull into our driveway and ask where his home was. Then he asked someone to back his car back onto the road so he could go on home.

We kept the car door that flew off, 40 rows into our cornfield, when a crazy driver wrecked his fast and fancy sports car right in front of our place, abruptly ending his life.

These real stories are case studies in where our values will lead us. Landscapes are altered, building places come and go, families move and change, but if we look carefully we will see the deeper and abiding dimensions of our heritage.

Winifred Hoffman, of Earlville, is a farmer, breeder of dual-purpose cattle and a student of life. She can be reached at newsroom@mywebtimes.com



