Write Team: It’s time for fans to strike

I have nothing against professional athletes making substantial salaries with the possibility of injury and short careers. I am in favor of team owners making reasonable profits considering the large amounts of money they need to invest to buy a team. However, sports are becoming too much of a business, and too little of a producer of heroes and role models for children.

Players and owners have decided in recent years to use strikes and lockouts as a major part of the way they “negotiate.” This last offseason has shown the sides have become as unreasonable and stubborn as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools administration. If they really were serious about negotiating a new contract, negotiations would have been going on during the offseason.

But no! They wait to get serious until there is a need to shorten Spring Training, and then in their greed, they decide to force games into an already long season through adding new dates for games to be played and having doubleheaders.

I believe it is time for fans to have their own strike, by not buying tickets for these forced games, reducing the amount of baseball memorabilia and uniforms, and not attending the playoff games that Major League Baseball added by increasing the number of teams making the playoffs. I would further suggest people not attend the All-Star Game, and most convincingly not buy any tickets to Game 3 of the World Series (I suggest game three, since no one would be clinching the World Series in that game.) When the players, and more importantly, the owners realize the fans are serious, maybe they will be serious too, and really start acting like professionals.

It is time both sides become as serious as the fans. Hard working individuals use vacation time and go to Spring Training games, so they and their children can see their teams and the team’s players, that are getting too expensive to attend during the regular season, and definitely in the playoffs and World Series. I believe it is time for professional baseball, as well as other professional sports, to realize that without fans there would be no games. Further, they need to think about those fans when they negotiate.

In my youth, players were well aware of fans importance. Players went out of their way to give kids autographs and talk with them. Although it wasn’t until long after my youth I actually attended a professional baseball game, players were still encouraging children. In my youth I watched the Chicago Cubs on a Green Bay TV station showed the WGN broadcast of the games. Now the Cubs owners created the Marquee Network to charge people at home to see the games.

A new five-year deal with the players has been negotiated. Now maybe it is time for a “profit-sharing deal with fans with things like reduced ticket prices, free time with players for the kids, reduced prices on bus trips funded by the teams, and other perks.