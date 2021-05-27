Eye On Illinois: Court map change expected, as was GOP outrage

You can be mad, but don’t act surprised.

That’s my takeaway for people feigning shock Democrats would propose a new map for Illinois Supreme Court districts.

The writing was on the wall in November, when Democrat Thomas Kilbride failed to reach the 60% threshold in his retention election. A week later, the remaining six justices voted unanimously to replace the senior member with Robert Carter, a 74-year old Ottawa Democrat who has been a judge since 1979 and pledged not to seek a full 10-year term in 2022.

Those developments were pivotal, but the districts needed to be redrawn regardless of Kilbride’s fate. Three judges come from the First Judicial District, which is Cook County, home to about 5.1 million of the state’s 12.8 million residents. The remaining four districts are supposed to have generally equivalent populations, but that hasn’t been the case for several years.

The current maps go back to 1963. In early 2020, Census estimates had the Second District (13 Northern Illinois counties) at 3,189,000 people and the Third at 1,805,000. The Fourth and Fifth were nearly identical at roughly 1.32 million. The imbalance is inarguable.

The remaining four districts should each have about 1.92 million. Politics aside, lawmakers would be abdicating duties if they allowed another decade without busting up the northern districts. The proposed map does just that — the Second District’s footprint is significantly smaller, and the Third shrunk as well — reflecting the population boom in the collar counties.

Of course, setting aside politics is impossible. Kent Redfield, a retired University of Illinois at Springfield political science professor, said the more balanced map blatantly tilts the odds toward Democrats who hope to replace Kilbride with one of their own.

“There is absolutely no question it is drawn for partisan purposes and reinforces the Democratic advantage for electing Supreme Court justices,” Redfield told Capitol News Illinois. “It certainly appears to add a lot of Democratic leaning voters or competitive areas to the Third District and eliminates Republican leaning territories.”

Illinois Civil Justice League President John Pastuovic issued a statement criticizing the drafts, writing the GOP would drop from a 55-45 Third District advantage to 51-49, while the new Second would be a tossup. Ostensibly that’s a good thing: Would anyone complain if each of the 177 legislative districts had an equal mix of left and right voters?

But the court has only seven seats, and the Democratic edge in Cook County seems insurmountable. So Pastuovic seemingly implies the only fair outcome is three districts where Republicans hold distinct advantages.

With only four districts and a chief goal of population balance, Democrats have a reasonably plausible cover story. Neither these maps, nor the partisan blowback, were unpredictable.

Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network.