Eye On Illinois: With a few days left, did you contact your lawmakers?

Well, did you take my advice?

On Jan. 13, exactly 19 weeks ago, the 102nd General Assembly was gaveled into session in Springfield. A column heralding the new term included the following:

“This isn’t the first time I’ve made this call and it won’t be the last, but I encourage to readers — at least once before Memorial Day — reach out to their elected officials, be it email, phone call or response on social media. I can’t promise it will change anyone’s vote or mind or that any lawmakers will respond (although I am interested in helping constituents who can’t get basic answers to direct questions), but I do feel strongly about the importance of the average voter taking an active role in our representative government.”

So, did you?

At least one reader took me up on the suggestion. I know because the Lockport resident emailed in early April regarding criminal justice legislation. He said he’d contacted both Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Bolingbrook, and Sen. John Connor, D-Lockport, but hadn’t heard back despite earlier dialogues about other topics.

I emailed both officials. Avelar’s district director provided a quote for publication and gave me a direct line and cell number to pass along. Connor called me directly in a mild panic because nobody in his office could find the constituent’s original email, but earlier that day I’d determined the reader hadn’t left an electronic trail. With that score settled, we had a nice chat about police reform — I worried I was taking up too much of his time — a reminder politicians are just regular people willing to think, question and explain.

In normal times, many lawmakers do a great job of making themselves available, if not through town hall sessions then open office hours or regular appearances at service clubs, chamber of commerce functions and other opportunities to simply sit and listen to what taxpayers want to say. Though they have adapted during pandemic restrictions with online meetings or teleconferences, that approach isn’t right for every voter, and even for those who don’t mind the technology there’s no equivalent to a personal conversation.

As an aside, that personal contact is one of the biggest frustrations with radical redistricting proposals. Lawmakers who serve two or three terms develop reliable relationships with constituents, but some now face the process of representing entirely different communities. There’s an upside to shuffling the deck, but we can’t just write off the loss of institutional knowledge and mutual respect.

Memorial Day is a few days off. There’s still time to call or email your officials, and plenty of important topics to discuss as big votes loom.

Take an active role. Male your feelings known. They work for you.

