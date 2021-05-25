Eye On Illinois: Take a good look at new House, Senate maps online

The maps are out — sort of.

In a textbook Friday night dump, Illinois Democrats released proposals for new legislative districts. But the drop only covered state House and Senate districts, which means as of Sunday night we remained in the dark regarding Congressional and state Supreme Court districts.

Still, reactions were swift and blistering. This was to be expected, as Republicans have ripped Democrats over process all along — largely justified — setting the stage for four General Assembly hearings today and Wednesday, as well as possible legal battles down the road because actual census data won’t be ready before Democrats want to vote to finalize the boundaries.

With those caveats, it’s still worth examining the details available. The best tool is online maps (House districts are at tinyurl.com/21Maps and Senate, tinyurl.com/21Senate). They’re color coded and allow zooming in to street level. But before tempers flare on visuals alone, consider these words from Hannah Meisel, National Public Radio’s Illinois government and politics editor, who directed advice at journalists:

“Begging fellow reporters to not fixate on ~wEiRd ShApEs~ this week,” Meisel tweeted Sunday. “Squares work in Iowa because it’s a much more homogenous state with fewer mid-sized cities. There are far more nuanced arguments **on both sides** than just district shapes.”

She offered a handy Iowa map with eight red circles marking districts that would look at home in Illinois, and added useful context: “Even Iowa isn’t all squares! Not saying shapes aren’t a consideration in whether a district is gerrymandered, but it’s not the ONLY consideration and freaking out about ~crazy shapes~ only does your audience a disservice.”

As a recovering Iowan — I’ve written lovingly about the nonpartisan mapping process — I appreciated the reminder. I lived in Iowa’s second most populous city (Cedar Rapids, 132,301), 18th (Clinton, 25,416) and 63rd (Independence, 6,056). In Illinois those populations would rank sixth (ahead of Springfield), 89th (just bigger than Woodstock) and 303rd (larger than Wilmington).

So yes, dense populations do make clean, contiguous maps challenging. But some of what I’m seeing is confounding. My suburb of about 20,000 is split into three House districts. The high school district, with two schools of about 3,500 students total, takes in five. Our neighborhood elementary, enrollment around 300, is split over two Senate and House districts. Even village parks are bisected.

To be fair, the suburbs aren’t known for having distinct identities or clear boundaries. I used to jog through three towns on one lunch break. The preponderance of taxing bodies with overlapping territory only complicates the process.

Take some time and look at your districts. I’d love to hear readers’ reflections about fragmentation. wEiRd ShApEs can have solid justification, but it’s important for lawmakers to make those arguments.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.