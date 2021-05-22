Eye On Illinois: Statue strife? Put ’em all away, then address structural issues

No new statues. Please?

The Statue and Monument Review Task Force had its second meeting this week. The group, which Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch formed in April, is supposed to review existing monuments on state property and eventually consider proposals for new statues.

Surely there is room for discussion about the nuances of public art, especially when taxpayer dollars are involved, but the macro debate seems easily resolved: the fact we need a special task force to wring hands over statues that have existed for decades is evidence enough to cool it on plans to put up anything new.

I write this in complete agreement with people like Adam Green, the University of Chicago associate professor, who said things like statues and monuments, or honorific building and street names, define communities.

“They establish a heritage that gives our shared community a sense of origins, continuity and endurance, they signal which individuals and what actions or contributions are worthy of honoring or even emulating,” said Green, according to Capitol News Illinois. “They also identify implicitly, and sometimes quite explicitly, those values that are understood to be ones which the residents of the state and visitors to the state can consider aspiring to live by.”

With that stage set, it’s difficult to swallow suggestions to add monuments. Not to take issue with potential honorees — Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, the committee chairwoman, floated President Barack Obama, Harold Washington, Ida B. Wells and others — but to acknowledge putting up new art only shifts the debate over how we define shared values.

Rachel Leibowitz, a State University of New York assistant professor, suggested the best option may be removing all statues from the Capitol grounds, perhaps creating an off-site venue that accommodates enough tributes to sufficiently tell the state’s rich history.

“I suggest that only because then the state capitol grounds becomes open to everyone,” Leibowitz said. “There is no one there saying, ‘I am not represented.’ There is no one saying, ‘I don’t see myself and my story reflected.’ It is the building, it is the ground. It’s something to consider. I’m not saying that’s the solution, but I just want to offer that as a possibility.”

There are legitimate concerns about spending a nickel of public money on such a project given the state’s many pressing financial concerns, but the concept of addressing the controversy by honoring nobody ensures no group is overlooked, nor is anyone deemed unworthy improperly saluted.

Even people generally credited with positive societal contributions have personal failings, and anyone still living could yet taint their legacy. More importantly, time debating statues is better spent directly addressing structural problems.

The best shared value is fixing Illinois. Statues don’t pay taxes.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.