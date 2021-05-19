Eye On Illinois: Proposals limiting lawmakers’ lobbying could be far stricter

The majority party is considering legislative ethics reforms. The minority said the proposed changes won’t yield substantive change. Same as it ever was.

In one corner is Senate Bill 4, chiefly the work of Democrats, which the Senate Ethics Committee advanced April 21. Across the ring is Senate Bill 1350, a proposal Republicans introduced last week that isn’t likely to gain traction before the spring session ends May 31.

As tends to be the case, both bills represent decent ideas but in at least one aspect are limited by being attempts to improve on a struggling system as opposed to upending the entire operation.

According to Capitol News Illinois, SB 4 would bar any elected official from lobbying another governmental unit on behalf of any third party. It’s not a solution in search of a problem, but rather directly addresses the issue of former Rep. Luis Arroyo, the Chicago Democrat who lobbied the city on behalf of a private client and ultimately was indicted for trying to bribe a state senator. The proposal also bans lawmakers and officials in the executive branch from working with lobbying firms for at least six months after leaving office. SB 1350 has the same prohibition but extends it to 12 months.

Makes sense, right? Put some distance between elected office and private work so lawmakers are less susceptible to efforts to buy votes. But why stop at 12 months? Why not 24? Or forever?

It’s obvious why a lobbying firm would hire a former lawmaker as a consultant. Even if they’ve been out of the Statehouse for a year or two, they still have connections and know how things work. Less obvious is the wisdom of spending public money sending someone to Springfield to build a résumé that sets them up to stay involved in crafting legislation without any of that pesky accountability.

We can’t do away with lobbying altogether. An outright ban would further encourage shady dealings. If we oppose career lawmakers – the most popular talking point in circles that are pro-term limits – there has to be a way to rely on professional input when crafting legislation.

Neither can we just cut lawmaker pay to make such careers less lucrative. The House and Senate are better off for having members representing a range of professional experience: farmers, police, prosecutors, doctors, teachers, military veterans and so on. The same is true for other types of diversity: working parents, retired folks, minority populations. Limiting post-term career options is tricky, but bright-line bans would seem to be more impactful than just delaying the inevitable.

Absent a compelling reason to let ex-lawmakers work in any aspect of lobbying, it’s hard to understand why that pipeline should exist at all.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.