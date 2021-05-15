Eye On Illinois: Without real teeth, state penalties are useless

One of my earliest parenting lessons was to avoid empty threats.

Tell a child to stop screaming or they’ll lose television access, or that they must finish their vegetables if they want dessert, and you either follow through or teach junior penalties aren’t real and parental ultimatums are no more real than monsters in the closet.

So it is with government. What good is a system for adjudicating guilt and levying financial penalties without power to compel the offending party to pay?

On Thursday, Shaw Media’s Brenda Schory reported almost 39% of the state’s active political committees — 1,704 of 4,398 — owe a cumulative $3.1 million in fines. There’s almost no possibility the Board of Elections ever sees that money because the only cudgel is ballot access, which applies only to committees of individual candidates — and only if the person wants another crack at elected office.

Consider Frank Mautino, a longtime state representative whose former campaign committee earned a $5,000 fine for being unable to provide records for an ISBE investigation into questionable expenditures. Producing the records might have pointed to guilt, but saying nothing earned a fine he’ll only have to pay if he wants to run again. Given he’s halfway through a decade-long term as auditor general, there’s zero incentive to clear the tab.

Other committees aren’t tied to any one person. Schory said the Illinois Chamber of Commerce PAC owes $875, while the Republican Party of Illinois owes $23,350. If fines don’t keep those and other committees from actively supporting politicians and causes, they may as well not exist at all.

“We are not dealing with a specific individual that might be held personally responsible,” said ISBE spokesman Matt Dietrich. “A collection agency could try, but just as the Attorney General could try, there is no legal obligation beyond … sending them notices.”

Other state bodies also lack sufficient power. Consider recent proposals to let inspectors general subpoena former state employees, a response to the fact former Department of Veterans Affairs Director Linda Chapa LaVia and former La Salle home administrator Angela Mehlbrech refused interviews as the Department of Human Services investigated a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 36 veterans.

We can’t get accountability, or even learn enough to enact reforms, without forcing such people into painful conversations. No penalty, no power, no progress.

The empty threat lesson is intimately paired with another maxim: Choose your battles. You can’t dig in your heels on every single confrontation or you’ll never move forward as a family. So you have to decide what matters.

Tolerating these inadequate structures sends strong messages about what our leaders consider important. Empty threats reveal a battle lawmakers don’t actually want to fight. Don’t we deserve better?

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.